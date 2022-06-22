APX10 Appoints Multinational Water Business Executive Lukas Loeffler, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

ÅRHUS, Denmark, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APX10, a data analytics company offering asset management and pipeline reinvestment solutions to water and wastewater utilities via its data|APX® platform, is pleased to announce that Lukas Loeffler, Ph.D., has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Loeffler is a seasoned C-Suite leader with extensive international experience and a highly successful record of expanding businesses specialized in environmental and water technologies as well as industrial software and automation.

Previously, Dr. Loeffler was President of the Global Water and Wastewater Segment at Schneider Electric, helping drive the digital transformation in the water space. Prior to Schneider Electric, he served as President & CEO at Evoqua (aka Siemens) Water Technologies in the U.S. where he transformed the $1.5 billion global conglomerate into an integrated business and helped orchestrate the sale to a financial investor. Dr. Loeffler currently serves as a board member of hydraulics specialist HYDAC Technology Corp., Nijhuis Saur Industries B.V., an industrial wastewater specialist, and LOGISTEC Corp., a publicly traded company in marine and environmental solutions.

"Dr. Loeffler's demonstrated track record growing some of the world's largest corporate multinationals in digital water and wastewater will prove invaluable for APX10 as it scales its digital asset management solutions throughout European and American utility markets," said Ulrich B. Hansen, CEO of APX10.

"APX10 is situated in a space currently experiencing the fastest growth in the water industry. As an exciting new player in the increasing digitalization of the water industry, APX10 delivers smart asset management and informed decision-making via its digital platform. These are key ingredients to future-proofing water utilities and delivering sustainable long-term water services," said Dr. Loeffler.

"We look forward to engaging with Dr. Loeffler on the Board of Directors to help oversee the company's global expansion in critical water infrastructure markets in need of smarter, predictive, and cost-effective data analytics solutions," said Brian V. Iversen, Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of Cimbria Capital, Private Equity owner of APX10.

About APX10 A/S: APX10 is a SaaS company with core competencies in the water and wastewater industries. The firm helps utilities make valuable decisions based on their proprietary digital asset management and big data analytics platform data|APX®.

About Cimbria Capital:

Cimbria Capital is a private equity investment firm conducting growth capital buyout investments focused on the Water Economy in North America and the Nordics. Cimbria allocates capital to visionary companies and supports these businesses with operational expertise through its value-add Acceleration Program.

For more information about APX10 or Dr. Loeffler, please contact info@apx10.com.

