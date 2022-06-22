DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Announces Launch of Terra Pool, the First Bitcoin Pool Focused on Carbon-Neutral Mining

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a publicly traded, vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today the launch of Terra Pool, a clean, renewable energy Bitcoin mining pool partnership between DMG and Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) (“Argo”). Testing has concluded and Terra Pool ( www.terrapool.io ) is now open to the general Bitcoin mining public. Terra Pool, developed using DMG’s Blockseer technology, is a unique Bitcoin mining pool focused on clean energy as the basis for participation. The pool allows its members to showcase their commitment to clean energy operations and creates new bitcoin from renewable energy sources.



In June of 2021, DMG and Argo Blockchain announced Terra Pool's joining the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) to accelerate the implementation of solutions that decarbonize crypto mining and the blockchain sector as a whole. DMG, along with Argo, are the first two signatories of the CCA. Pools are an essential tool for the process of mining, as they bring together the computational resources of multiple mining companies to reduce revenue volatility while providing a proportional payout structure that ensures secure transfer of mining transactions to the rightful owners' digital wallets.

DMG believes Terra Pool has many advantages over existing pools, including:

Goal of 100% clean renewable energy power sources from each miner

Monetization of Terra Pool-created bitcoin, which may derive a price premium over other bitcoin

Annual audits by an independent third party audit firm, providing greater transparency of pool operations

Association with other clean energy miners rather than those supporting carbon-intensive energy sources

Terra Pool is Powered by Renewable Energy Sources

The Company believes Terra Pool will become an essential part of any bitcoin miner's governance to demonstrate carbon neutrality and ESG-centric operations core to their stakeholder values. Over the past few years, there has been an increased focus on the energy consumption of bitcoin mining. Governments such as New York State are creating rules that single out bitcoin miners due to their energy use; however, there are ways that bitcoin miners can show that they are carbon-neutral or on a path to carbon-neutral energy without the need for extensive government oversight.

“Today, Terra Pool has been extensively tested to work at scale and has become the backbone of DMG's mining operations. The opportunity to further scale Terra Pool provides the market with a readily available supply of ‘green’, clean-mined bitcoin that can be made available to the market. In particular, financial institutions have expressed interest in this scarce asset. With less than 2 million (of 21 million total) bitcoin left to be mined, we believe Terra Pool-mined bitcoin will be in high demand,” said DMG CEO, Sheldon Bennett.

Terra Pool Increases Transparency via Third-Party Audits

As Terra Pool is the first public pool to be run by a publicly traded company, it is required to be audited by a third-party independent auditor firm. This is a first in the industry, as no other public pools are managed by a public company. To date, public pools have worked without this level of auditing for calculating hashrate contribution and accordingly the proportion of bitcoin to be paid out to pool members.

Terra Pool Provides for Association with Other Clean Energy Leaders

Terra Pool not only focuses on ESG-driven Bitcoin mining but also works with miners who want to reduce their carbon footprint through Terra Pool's network of providers who can develop carbon reducing strategies. This will allow miners to associate themselves with like-minded Bitcoin miners who are able to showcase their commitment to decarbonizing Bitcoin mining.

“Terra Pool represents a larger industry shift to renewable energy-based Bitcoin mining, as results from the Bitcoin Mining Council's (of which DMG is an Advisory Member) Q1 2022 survey estimated that 58.4% of the power used for the bitcoin network included a mix of renewable energy sources, up 59% year-over-year. As Terra Pool provides a framework for improving mining monetization, we are encouraged that opening up Terra Pool can help accelerate this shift,” added DMG's COO, Steven Eliscu.

Terra Pool recently added two charter members ahead of its broad launch. To maintain its status as a preeminent pool, members will need to meet the pool's clean energy requirements, verification of power sources and KYC verification of both the applicant’s principals and its mining fleet. For more information about joining Terra Pool, please email info@terrapool.io .

About Terra Pool

Terra Pool is the world's first Bitcoin mining pool focused on clean energy. The purpose of this initiative is to accelerate the shift from conventional power to clean energy and reduce the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment.

Sustainable Mining

DMG's goal is to eliminate significant greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. DMG intends to work with like-minded Bitcoin miners to expedite the shift to clean energy.

Transparency on Energy Consumption

Terra Pool will offer better transparency and is focused on bringing change to the crypto mining sector, creating a stronger incentive for crypto miners to produce bitcoin in a climate-conscious way.

About the CCA

In an effort to decarbonize the global crypto industry by prioritizing climate stewardship and creating the opportunity for the entire crypto industry's transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, the CCA has outlined the following objectives:

Achieve net-zero emissions from electricity consumption for CCA signatories by 2030;

Develop standards, tools and technologies with CCA supporters to accelerate the adoption of and verify the progress toward 100-percent renewable energy-powered blockchains by the 2025 UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) COP30 conference.

About Argo Blockchain Plc

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBKF.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG's production of Bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

