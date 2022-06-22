Aligos Therapeutics Presents 28-Day Safety, Efficacy and Pharmacokinetic Clinical Data for CAM Drug Candidate ALG-000184, First Clinical Data for NASH Drug Candidate ALG-055009 and Nonclinical Data in Other Chronic Hepatitis B Programs at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s Digital International Liver Congress™ 2022

-Similar significant reductions of hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA and HBV RNA observed following 28 days of daily oral ALG-000184 dosing, regardless of HBeAg status, across first four dosing chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patient cohorts

-In the first clinical data presentation from our NASH program, preliminary data on multiple ascending doses of ALG-055009 in subjects with hyperlipidemia demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics, safety, and anti-lipid activity

-Presentations include nonclinical data from 2 other CHB programs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company is presenting two posters showcasing preliminary Phase 1 data from its capsid assembly modulator (CAM) program in CHB and its thyroid hormone receptor-beta (THR-b) agonist in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) at the European Association for the Study of the Liver Digital International Liver Congress™ 2022 (EASL ILC 2022). ILC 2022 is being held on June 22 - 26 at the ExCeL London Exhibition Centre in London, UK.

The company is also presenting nonclinical data from two other drug classes within Aligos’ CHB portfolio: small interfering RNA (siRNA) and a small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor. The posters will be available on the “Scientific Presentation and Publications” page in the “Presentations” section of Aligos’ website at www.aligos.com.

“We are pleased to continue demonstrating progress from across our chronic hepatitis B portfolio including small-molecule capsid assembly modulators, small interfering RNA molecules and small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitors. Our team is also proud to announce the first clinical data from our THR-b agonist in NASH,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Aligos. “In the context of CHB, we believe that a multi-part approach that addresses HBV viral replication, HBsAg reduction and host T cell exhaustion may lead to either functional cure or effective chronic suppression for CHB patients. To date, our CAM program has shown dramatic reductions in viral DNA and RNA in CHB patients following 28 days of dosing in several CHB patient cohorts and dosing in additional cohorts is ongoing. We also plan to soon initiate a longer-term study evaluating ALG-000184 in combination with nucleos(t)ide analog therapy in HBeAg positive CHB. With respect to our siRNA program, ALG-125755, a potential best-in-class HBV siRNA, we remain on track to begin dosing in a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers in the fourth quarter of this year. Meanwhile, on the NASH front, we are encouraged by initial clinical data for ALG-055009 in subjects with hyperlipidemia; additional data from this trial are expected to be released in the third quarter of this year.”

Aligos’ ILC 2022 presentations, and their potential implications, are summarized below.

Chronic hepatitis B (CHB)

ALG-000184: Capsid assembly modulator (CAM)

Poster number: SAT365

Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Antiviral Activity of the Class II Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-000184 in Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, M.D., Ph.D., DSc, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Summary: ALG-000184 is currently being evaluated in the ALG-000184-201 trial, a multi-part, double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study (NCT04536337). Part 3 is ongoing and evaluating multiple cohorts (N=10/cohort; 8 active: 2 placebo) of currently not treated/treatment-naïve CHB subjects, who receive daily oral doses of ALG-000184 for 28 days, after which they are followed up for 8 weeks.

Here, authors report preliminary safety, pharmacokinetic and antiviral data for CHB subjects enrolled in the following cohorts in Part 3:

Cohort 1: 100 mg drug/placebo in HBeAg negative CHB

Cohort 2: 50 mg drug/placebo in HBeAg-negative CHB

Cohort 3: 10 mg drug/placebo in HBeAg-negative CHB

Cohort 4: 100 mg drug/placebo in HBeAg-positive CHB

Key findings were as follows:

Similar rapid declines in HBV DNA and HBV RNA were observed at all dose levels, regardless of HBeAg status. Among HBeAg-negative subjects, high rates of DNA and RNA reductions below the lower limit of quantification (LLOQ) were observed, with 100% of subjects <LLOQ for both DNA and RNA at the 10 mg dose level. The largest DNA (4.2 log 10 IU/mL) and RNA (3.1 log 10 copies/mL) reductions were observed in HBeAg-positive subjects.

All dose levels of ALG-000184 were generally well tolerated.

ALG-125755: siRNA

Poster number: SAT386

Title: The HBV siRNA, ALG-125755, demonstrates a favourable nonclinical profile and significant and durable hepatitis B surface antigen reductions in the AAV-HBV mouse efficacy model

Presenter: Megan Fitzgerald, Ph.D.

Summary: In AAV-HBV mice, dose-dependent inhibition of plasma HBsAg was observed with ALG-125755. Reductions in HBsAg levels were sustained for at least 70 days following the final dose of ALG-125755. Following single or repeated doses in rats and monkeys, ALG-125755 was well tolerated with no toxicologically relevant findings up to 300 and 100 mg/kg/dose, respectively.

Next-Generation HBV siRNAs

Poster number: SAT402

Title: Incorporation of novel siRNA chemistries significantly improves the potency and durability of HBV siRNAs in the AAV-HBV mouse model

Presenter: Jin Hong, Ph.D.

Summary: Authors applied proprietary 5’ phosphate-mimetic end cap and 2’fluoro mimic nucleotides, both proprietary nucleotide stabilization chemistries, to siRNA molecules designed to knock down hepatitis B S antigen (HBsAg), with the objective of determining the added moieties’ effects on the extent and duration of HBsAg knockdown. Adding both in combination to two existing siRNA molecules yielded compounds ALG-126081 and ALG-126101, which demonstrated significant improvements in the potency and duration of HBsAg knockdown in mouse models of HBV infection (AAV-HBV mice).

PD-L1 small molecule inhibitors

Poster number: SAT401

Title: Discovery of oral PDL1 small molecule inhibitors specifically designed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B

Presenters: Francois Gonzalvez, Ph.D. and Tongfei Wu, Ph.D.

Summary: In CHB, upregulation of both PD-1 on hepatitis B virus (HBV)-specific T cells and PD-L1 on liver cells causes T cell exhaustion and thus persistent HBV infection. Inhibiting the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway may be an effective therapeutic strategy in CHB, but the PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies approved in cancer are limited by systemic immune-related adverse effects.

With the objective of developing better tolerated therapeutic compounds, authors rationally designed two oral, liver-targeted PDL1 small molecule inhibitors, ALG-093453 and ALG-093578, which demonstrated similar potency to FDA-approved antibodies and higher liver specificity.

Both molecules activate HBV-specific T cell cultures to a similar extent as the approved antibodies nivolumab and durvalumab.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

ALG-055009: Thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR- b ) agonist

Poster number: SAT145

Title: Safety and Pharmacokinetics (PK) of Single and Multiple Ascending Oral Doses of ALG-055009, a Thyroid Hormone Receptor Beta Agonist, for the Treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), in Healthy Volunteers and Subjects with Hyperlipidaemia

Presenter: Hakim Charfi, M.D.

Summary: The small molecule THR- agonist ALG-055009, designed for the treatment of NASH, is being evaluated in the ALG-055009-301 multi-part, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled first-in-human Phase 1 study (NCT05090111). Here, authors report preliminary study results regarding the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of the study’s completed Part 1 (single ascending doses (SAD) of the compound in healthy volunteers (HV)) and of the study’s ongoing Part 2 (multiple ascending doses (MAD) of the compound in subjects with mild hyperlipidemia).

Single ascending oral doses of ALG-055009 up to 4 mg in HV and multiple doses of 0.3 mg for 14 days in subjects with hyperlipidemia were well tolerated. Across the SAD and MAD, there were no serious adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities, or Grade ≥ 3 treatment emergent AEs (TEAEs) In the MAD, there were no TEAEs leading to study drug discontinuation.

ALG-055009 showed favorable PK with dose-proportional and linear plasma exposures, low variability, and a ~1.7 accumulation ratio after multiple doses.

Evidence of liver target engagement and anti-lipid activity was observed. The effect on lipids, although highly variable, was generally dose-dependent after single doses.



