Monolithic Microwave IC Market is expected to grow from USD 10.01 billion in 2021 to USD 24.43 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Monolithic Microwave IC market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Monolithic Microwave IC market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/monolithic-microwave-ic-market/64/request-sample

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the component, material type, technology, frequency band, application, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Monolithic Microwave IC Market are Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Mini-Circuits, OMMIC, WIN Semiconductors Corp., United Monolithic Semiconductors, and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Monolithic Microwave IC market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Analog Devices, Inc. is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Monolithic Microwave IC market.

Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) is the type of IC devices that operates at microwave frequencies of 300 MHz to 300 GHz. It is the highly dense component package that utilizes and processes microwave signals internally. This components is constructed by using materials such as GaAs, InP, GaN, and SiGe. Monolithic and hybrid microwave ICs are two types of components that are used for providing a diverse functions for high frequency microwave systems. Both of these types of ICs are placed into packages with an epoxy.

Microwave Integrated Circuits (MICs) are extensively being used across small electronic devices that functions via electromagnetic and electronic frequencies, such as cell phones, remote-controlled systems, GPS devices, and imaging devices. In smartphones, MMICs have become the prominent component for efficient reception of weak signals along with the enhancement in smartphone data transfer rates. Hence, growing smartphone sector is fuelling demand for MMICs.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/64

Scope of Monolithic Microwave IC Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Component, Material Type, Technology, Frequency Band, Application, And Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Mini-Circuits, OMMIC, WIN Semiconductors Corp., and United Monolithic Semiconductors

Segmentation Analysis

Gallium nitride segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The material type segment includes gallium arsenide, indium phosphate, indium gallium phosphide, silicon germanium, and gallium nitride. Gallium nitride segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The features of gallium nitride such as superior high frequency handling capacity along with the power efficiency has boosted its demand across the radar, broadband communication, and warfare applications. Moreover, in June 2021, Microchip Technology Inc. introduced GMICP2731-10 GaN MMICGaN MMIC for use in applications such as 5G networks and commercial and defense satellite communications. Emergence of such gallium nitride based MMICs is opportunistic for growth of this segment.

Attenuator segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The component segment includes power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, attenuators, switches, phase shifters, mixers, voltage-controlled oscillators, and frequency multipliers. Attenuator segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Attenuator is the electronic device that reduces power of a signal without noticeably distorting its waveform. In this way, the attenuator helps in reducing the level of signals to protect circuits from damages which may occur due to high-level signals. This significance of attenuator in MMIC is fueling growth of this segment. In addition, increasing usage of attenuator in telecommunication industry as well as for electronic warfare applications across the defense industry has driven growth of this segment.

Aerospace & defense segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes consumer/enterprise electronics, wireless communication infrastructure, automotive, aerospace & defense, CATV and wired broadband, test and measurement, and others. Aerospace & defense segment is expected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for MMICs in aerospace & defense sector to achieve low weight, high power, and small size requirements in applications including radar systems in aircraft drives growth of this segment. Furthermore, in February 2020, Qorvo, a provider of RF solutions acquired Custom MMIC, a high-performance MMICs supplier for defense, aerospace and commercial applications. Such developments are opportunistic for growth of the aerospace & defense segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Monolithic Microwave IC include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region has registered highest value for the year 2021. Growth of this region is mainly attributed to the fact that the Asia-Pacific region has become manufacturing hub for electronic components and devices. In addition, the countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is seeing surge in investments across the electronics & semiconductors sector. However, North America is projected to register considerable growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2028. Growth of this region is driven significant presence of leading market players such as Qorvo, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Monolithic Microwave IC market size was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2029. Germany is one of the leading nations in the mechanical engineering, manufacturing, automotive, and electrical industries. In Europe, Germany is the leading electronics market in terms of production and sales. Also, this country boasts a considerable density of leading device manufacturers and suppliers for components, materials, and equipment across the entire value chain of semiconductors sector. Such factors contributes to the growth of Germany monolithic microwave IC market.



China

China Monolithic Microwave IC market size was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.31 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2029. China is the electronics manufacturing hub across the globe. In addition, in January 2021, the Chinese government introduced expansion plans for the domestic electronic components market to $327 billion by 2023. Such plans are opportunistic for growth of the China monolithic microwave IC market. In addition, the Chinese chipmakers are expanding their global presence with various strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in March 2021, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), one of the leading Chinese chipmaker announced a deal with ASML for the supply of machinery used in producing wafers.

India

India Monolithic Microwave IC market size was valued at USD 0.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. In addition, electronics sector in the country contributes about 3.4% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Moreover, rising investment trend in the semiconductor manufacturing of the country is opportunistic for growth of the MMIC market. For instance, in February 2022, the government of India announced that the country has received proposals worth of about $20.5 billion from five companies for setting up semiconductor and display fabrication units.



Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductor, aerospace and defence, etc. The demand for monolithic microwave IC has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and increasing focus on safety and hygiene. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of monolithic microwave IC were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020. The major end-users were also temporarily closed during this period and thus the demand for Monolithic Microwave IC significantly decreased.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/64/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Browse Related Reports:

Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market Size by Component (Power Amplifiers, Low-noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters, Mixers, Voltage-controlled Oscillators, and Frequency Multipliers), Material Type (Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphate, Indium Gallium Phosphide, Silicon Germanium, and Gallium Nitride), Technology (HEMT, pHEMT, HBT, MESFET, mHEMT, E-pHEMT, and MOS), Frequency Band (W Band, V Band, L Band, Ka Band, S Band, K Band, C Band, Ku Band, and X Band), Application (Consumer/enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, CATV and Wired Broadband, Test and Measurement, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/monolithic-microwave-ic-market/64

Global Printed Electronics Market Size by Material (Ink and Substrate), Technology (Inkjet Printing, Screen Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, and Other), Applications (Displays, RFID Tags, Batteries, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting, and Others), End Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Construction & Architecture, Retail & Packaging, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/printed-electronics-market/62

Global Head-up Display Market Size by Component (Video generators, Projectors/Projection Units, Display units, Software, and Other), Type (Conventional head-up display and Augmented Reality (AR)-based head-up display), Application (Aviation and Automotive), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/head-up-display-market/46

Cloud Gaming Market Size by Technology (File Streaming and Video Streaming), Device (Laptops, Personal Computer, Smartphones, Smart TV and Consoles), Offering (Infrastructure and Gaming Platform Service), Gamers (Casual Gamers and Hardcore Gamers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/cloud-gaming-market/45

Livestock Monitoring Market Size by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Livestock Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine, and Others), Application (Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management, Health Monitoring Management, and Sorting and Weighing Management), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/livestock-monitoring-market/44

Global Video Surveillance Market Size by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), System (Analog Video Surveillance Systems and IP Video Surveillance Systems), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Residential, Public Facility, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-video-surveillance-market/23

Global Smart Home Market Size by Component (Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment, and Other Controls, Smart Speaker, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances, and Smart Furniture), Software & Services (Behavioral and Proactive), Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-smart-home-market/19

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size by Component (Hardware and Software), Logistics (Storage and Transportation), Application (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Food and Beverage, and Chemicals), and Regions: Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-cold-chain-monitoring-market/15

Global Head Mounted Display Market Size by Product Type (Head-mounted and Eyewear), Component (Processors and Memory, Displays, Lenses, Cameras, Sensors, Controllers, Cases and Connectors, and Others), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), Technology (AR Technology and VR Technology), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & Industry, Engineering & Design, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Education, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-head-mounted-display-market/10

Global 3D Printing Market Size by Offering (Printers, Materials, Services, and Software), Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Polyjet/Multijet Printing, Electron Beam Melting, Digital Light Processing, and Other Technologies), Process (Powder Bed Fusion, VAT Photopolymerization, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, and Other Processes), Application (Prototyping, Tooling, and Functional Part Manufacturing), and Industry Vertical (Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Architecture & Construction, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Printed Electronics, Jewelry, Food & Culinary, and Other), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.