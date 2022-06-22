West Bloomfield, Michigan, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact:

TOWN COURT APARTMENTS, A BEZTAK PROPERTY, CERTIFIED LEED SILVER

West Bloomfield, Mich. June 22, 2022 – Last week, Beztak Companies celebrated their luxury multifamily apartment community, Town Court, receiving LEED Silver certification. The property is located on Orchard Lake Road, north of Fourteen Mile Road, and was developed in partnership with Grand Sakwa Properties.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world through the U.S. Green Building Council and is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. Town Court is the first LEED certified residential building is West Bloomfield, and the largest LEED v4 certified residential building in the state of Michigan.

“This is a huge accomplishment,” said Sam Beznos, Beztak CEO. “West Bloomfield Township had a vision to encourage re-development and high density residential in the Downtown District and to require those buildings to be designed to LEED standards. We were determined to exceed their design standards, by delivering a LEED silver building.”

Town Court obtained LEED silver by incorporating an energy efficient design using thoughtful materials and construction such as locally sourced concrete and drywall, recycled insulation, water-efficient fixtures, and non-toxic pest control and energy star appliances. The property is also walkable to grocery stores, entertainment, and public transit.

“A huge congratulations to the entire project team - Town Court was created not only as a beautiful space, but a high performing one,” said Lana Crouse, Regional Director for the U.S. Green Building Council. “Looking at all of the details that went into the building, not only within the design and construction but also in the operations and maintenance – you’re setting a new standard for apartment communities in the area.”

The 192 residences at Town Court feature one-, two-, and three- bedroom floor plans with a dynamic, contemporary metropolitan design. The apartments offer unique views of the West Bloomfield wetlands, plank flooring, in-home washer and dryers, gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and smart home technology, which allows residents the ability to control their door locks, thermostat, and lighting virtually. The award-winning and professionally managed community includes under-building garage parking, elevators, a state-of the art- clubhouse, a private club-caliber fitness center, a library lounge with WIFI, rooftop swimming pool, gourmet coffee bar, and 24-hour refrigerated parcel lockers, among many other amenities.

“Beztak has three core values – excellent, ethical, and effective, and this certification is a testament to those values,” Beznos added. “LEED certification is something that has been in the making for a few years, and while this is our first LEED project, we have two more in development already. I believe owning and operating LEED buildings is an example of being Excellent, Ethical, and Effective to our residents, the communities we build in, and the environment. I’m very proud of the fact that we’re trying to develop more responsibly, and I think this is something that will be a part of our DNA moving forward.”

