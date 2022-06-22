Awilco Drilling PLC: Sale of WilHunter Concluded

| Source: Awilco Drilling Plc Awilco Drilling Plc

WESTHILL, UNITED KINGDOM

Further to our Press Release of 9 June 2022, Awilco Drilling Plc announces that its fully owned subsidiary, Awilco Drilling Offshore (UK) Limited, has now concluded the previously announced sale of the drilling rig WilHunter.

Aberdeen, 22 June 2022


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.