Awilco Drilling PLC: Sale of WilHunter Concluded

Further to our Press Release of 9 June 2022, Awilco Drilling Plc announces that its fully owned subsidiary, Awilco Drilling Offshore (UK) Limited, has now concluded the previously announced sale of the drilling rig WilHunter.

