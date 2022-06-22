Insights on the Agriculture Sprayers Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Source of Power, Usage and Region

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Sprayers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agriculture sprayers market reached a value of US$ 1.98 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.79 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Agriculture sprayers are farming equipment used by farmers for quick, convenient, and efficient application of liquid substances, such as fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides, containing acids or caustic materials for plants or soil to improve crop performance and control pests. They are also utilized for the projection of water, weed killers, crop performance materials, pest maintenance chemicals, and manufacturing and production of line ingredients. They are currently available in various sizes and types, ranging from portable sprayers with spray guns to advanced atomizers or self-propelled units and trailed or mounted sprayers connected to a tractor.



Agriculture Sprayers Market Trends

Pesticides play a significant role in maintaining crop health and enhancing farm productivity across the agricultural sector. With the growing global population and declining arable land, the focus has presently shifted towards the usage of modern agricultural approaches like agricultural sprayers for improving crop productivity. Moreover, rising food security concerns, along with several initiatives undertaken by governing agencies of numerous countries for promoting modern farming practices, are contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the escalating need for spraying livestock to kill ticks, in confluence with the increasing awareness among individuals about food safety, is creating a positive influence on the market. Apart from this, key market players are introducing drone sprayers equipped with software, cameras, and sensors for mapping and taking pictures automatically. These sprayers are integrated with a global positioning system (GPS) to measure farm sizes and monitor areas that require spraying.

In addition, they can carry pesticides and fertilizers without tampering with crops, thereby preventing pesticide exposure to humans. Such innovations are anticipated to expand the applications of agricultural sprayers around the world.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGCO Corporation, ASPEE, Bucher Industries AG, Buhler Industries Inc. (Rostselmash), CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Exel Industries, Jacto Inc., KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, RSR AGRO-Hymatic (RSR Retail Pvt. Ltd.), Stihl and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global agriculture sprayers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agriculture sprayers market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source of power?

What is the breakup of the market based on the usage?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global agriculture sprayers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Agriculture Sprayers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 High-Pressure Sprayer

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Low-Pressure Sprayer

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Air Carrier Sprayer

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Hand Operated Sprayer

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Source of Power

7.1 Manual

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Battery-operated

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Solar Sprayers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Fuel-operated

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Usage

8.1 Field Sprayers

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Orchard Sprayers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Gardening Sprayers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AGCO Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 ASPEE

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Bucher Industries AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Buhler Industries Inc. (Rostselmash)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 CNH Industrial N.V.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Deere & Company

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Exel Industries

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Jacto Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 KUBOTA Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 RSR AGRO-Hymatic (RSR Retail Pvt. Ltd.)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Stihl

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis



