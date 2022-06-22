Osisko Development Intersects 19.81 g/t Au over 9.80 meters at Cariboo Gold Project, Shaft Zone

MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the remaining and final drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill campaign of its Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo”) in central British Columbia.



Summary

Results released below are from holes IM-21-155 to IM-21-203. Figures 1 and 2 illustrate drillhole location maps.

Figures 1 and 2 illustrate drillhole location maps. A total of 60,272 meters were drilled in 163 holes at the Shaft Zone on Island Mountain in 2021. A total of 10,355 m were drilled in 40 holes at Mosquito Creek on Island Mountain. The final Mosquito Results were reported in a news release on December 7, 2021.

All holes reported were collared on Shaft Zone, and six holes intersected the Valley Zone deposit at depth, on the east side of the Jack of Clubs fault. See Figure 2 for deposit outlines and Table 1 for detailed results.

Shaft Zone highlights include 19.81 g/t Au over 9.80 meters in hole IM-21-184 including a high grade sample of 193.00 g/t Au over 0.90 meter.

including a high grade sample of Drillhole IM-21-201, collared on Shaft Zone, but drilling through to Valley zone at a depth of 391 meters down hole (250 meters from surface) intersected a mineralized vein corridor at Valley that assayed 24.55 g/t Au over 9.65 meters including a high grade sample of 224.00 g/t Au over 0.55 meters.

collared on Shaft Zone, but drilling through to Valley zone at a depth of 391 meters down hole (250 meters from surface) intersected a mineralized vein corridor at Valley that assayed including a high grade sample of Additional high grade samples include 101.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, 159.00 g/t Au over 0.55 meter, 105.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, 104.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, 130.00 g/t Au over 0.80 meter, 102.50 g/t Au over 0.55 meter and 187.00 g/t Au over 0.60 meter.

over 0.50 meter, over 0.55 meter, over 0.50 meter, over 0.50 meter, over 0.80 meter, over 0.55 meter and over 0.60 meter. The drill results show continuity of vein corridors from Shaft Zone to Valley Zone along the south east of Shaft, at depth and down plunge into Valley Zone. The Shaft and Valley Zones are separated by the Jack of Clubs fault however mineralized vein corridors are continuous across the fault within the prospective sandstone unit.

Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.

Assay Highlights

85.35 g/t Au over 1.00 meter in hole IM-21-155 including 101.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter 18.80 g/t Au over 6.70 meters in hole IM-21-159 including 159.00 g/t Au over 0.55 meter 39.87 g/t Au over 1.65 meters in hole IM-21-159 including 53.50 g/t Au over 1.15 meters 33.44 g/t Au over 2.10 meters in hole IM-21-161 including 75.80 g/t Au over 0.90 meter 10.22 g/t Au over 7.90 meters in hole IM-21-165 12.35 g/t Au over 5.50 meters in hole IM-21-166 including 105.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter 65.90 g/t Au over 0.90 meter in hole IM-21-166 21.14 g/t Au over 5.70 meters in hole IM-21-170 including 104.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter 37.76 g/t Au over 2.00 meters in hole IM-21-171 including 91.20 g/t Au over 0.70 meter 10.09 g/t Au over 5.00 meters in hole IM-21-171 54.04 g/t Au over 1.25 meters in hole IM-21-174 including 85.50 g/t Au over 0.75 meter 12.93 g/t Au over 4.75 meters in hole IM-21-176 14.10 g/t Au over 7.80 meters in hole IM-21-176 23.61 g/t Au over 5.80 meters in hole IM-21-176 including 130.00 g/t Au over 0.80 meter 30.43 g/t Au over 2.05 meters in hole IM-21-178 16.14 g/t Au over 3.35 meters in hole IM-21-181 26.94 g/t Au over 2.40 meters in hole IM-21-182 including 102.50 g/t Au over 0.55 meter 19.81 g/t Au over 9.80 meters in hole IM-21-184 including 193.00 g/t Au over 0.90 meter 58.60 g/t Au over 1.00 meter in hole IM-21-185 20.04 g/t Au over 4.75 meters in hole IM-21-190 40.70 g/t Au over 1.50 meters in hole IM-21-191 71.85 g/t Au over 2.05 meters in hole IM-21-192 including 187.00 g/t Au over 0.60 meter 24.55 g/t Au over 9.65 meters in hole IM-21-201 including 224.00 g/t Au over 0.55 meter and 68.90 g/t Au over 1.15 meters

Maggie Layman, Vice President of Exploration of Osisko Development commented: “We are pleased to report the remaining drill results from our 2021 exploration and category conversion drill campaign. The Shaft Zone and the Valley Zone are separated by the Jack of Clubs fault, a brittle fault structure striking north east and dipping approximately 50 degrees to the west. The 2021 drill campaign indicated vein corridors continuous on both sides of the fault and mineralized zones within the fault, indicating that the Shaft Zone vein corridors continue down plunge within the sandsone and are currently modelled to a depth of 560 meters from surface. The mineralized system remains open down plunge within the sandstone.”

Vein corridors are defined as high-density networks of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the deposit’s last folding event. These mineralized structures are predominantly hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2.00 meters and average approximately 4.50 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock vein selvages.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75 % of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1 and drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: Cariboo Gold Project areas overview map (mineralized zones are shown in red) is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18ec5342-8286-409a-bf9b-d67724c7a853

Figure 2: Shaft and Valley Zone select drilling highlights is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80faba46-f82a-47aa-b69c-13aa30d32185

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (“QC”) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (“AAS”) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (“ICP-AES”) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (“ICP-MS”).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other properties in the USA and Mexico, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada, is Osisko Development's flagship asset. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by its interest in the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora, Mexico and the Trixie gold test mine, located in Utah, U.S.A.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) MINERAL ZONE IM-21-155 272.00 273.00 1.00 85.35 Shaft Including 272.50 273.00 0.50 101.00 392.90 393.70 0.80 7.56 Valley 399.50 401.30 1.80 4.56 Including 399.50 400.00 0.50 11.05 443.15 445.20 2.05 11.78 Including 443.15 443.75 0.60 21.70 and 444.70 445.20 0.50 22.10 450.15 450.65 0.50 8.95 455.80 457.20 1.40 33.13 Including 455.80 456.65 0.85 43.50 503.25 504.15 0.90 4.63 530.50 531.00 0.50 6.72 IM-21-156 No Significant Assays Shaft IM-21-157 179.35 180.55 1.20 6.88 Shaft Including 179.35 180.05 0.70 10.85 239.65 240.25 0.60 3.90 IM-21-158 100.10 101.30 1.20 17.65 Shaft IM-21-159 47.70 50.20 2.50 3.70 Shaft Including 48.20 48.70 0.50 9.89 101.00 101.50 0.50 4.76 124.40 124.90 0.50 4.84 137.25 137.90 0.65 5.22 154.20 154.70 0.50 10.55 163.70 164.20 0.50 15.65 185.00 191.70 6.70 18.80 Including 187.00 187.85 0.85 14.90 and 187.85 188.40 0.55 159.00 and 189.50 190.00 0.50 12.70 and 190.50 191.70 1.20 12.60 265.85 266.35 0.50 5.13 330.40 330.90 0.50 6.81 341.65 344.95 3.30 13.25 Including 341.65 342.70 1.05 38.70 and 344.45 344.95 0.50 5.76 364.85 366.50 1.65 39.87 Including 364.85 366.00 1.15 53.50 403.40 406.00 2.60 5.99 Including 405.00 405.50 0.50 13.15 409.90 413.00 3.10 3.87 IM-21-160 212.00 212.85 0.85 32.70 Shaft 247.35 248.10 0.75 5.28 258.85 263.00 4.15 5.23 Including 259.35 260.05 0.70 20.60 282.70 284.75 2.05 13.48 Including 282.70 283.55 0.85 21.40 293.45 294.05 0.60 6.14 298.20 308.35 10.15 3.88 Including 298.20 298.70 0.50 11.70 and 303.35 304.70 1.35 8.56 and 306.00 306.50 0.50 6.61 IM-21-161 23.70 24.25 0.55 21.30 Shaft 154.30 154.80 0.50 4.23 161.00 164.70 3.70 6.95 Including 162.80 163.30 0.50 10.65 and 163.30 164.10 0.80 11.50 170.75 171.70 0.95 11.10 179.50 182.25 2.75 3.79 Including 180.15 180.95 0.80 5.56 and 181.70 182.25 0.55 6.40 200.80 202.90 2.10 33.44 Including 200.80 201.70 0.90 75.80 224.20 225.30 1.10 8.60 Including 224.70 225.30 0.60 13.75 249.50 250.00 0.50 5.55 288.05 288.55 0.50 22.30 343.00 343.50 0.50 11.15 357.00 357.50 0.50 24.60 362.50 363.00 0.50 7.23 IM-21-162 167.20 168.00 0.80 6.91 Shaft 182.50 183.00 0.50 5.33 228.50 229.00 0.50 9.71 264.60 266.25 1.65 3.49 Including 264.60 265.15 0.55 7.72 278.60 280.00 1.40 8.59 Including 278.60 279.40 0.80 13.10 IM-21-163 276.00 276.50 0.50 80.00 Shaft 352.00 353.20 1.20 22.75 Including 352.00 352.70 0.70 34.60 401.85 408.00 6.15 5.38 Including 403.40 403.90 0.50 9.38 448.30 448.95 0.65 3.74 473.20 480.00 6.80 4.72 Including 475.00 475.80 0.80 7.30 and 477.20 478.30 1.10 14.40 506.05 506.55 0.50 30.20 529.25 529.75 0.50 36.60 559.85 560.60 0.75 6.32 IM-21-164 Hole Abandoned IM-21-165 135.20 136.00 0.80 11.00 Shaft 158.30 166.20 7.90 10.22 Including 158.30 158.80 0.50 7.24 and 159.50 160.10 0.60 79.50 and 162.60 163.10 0.50 32.60 and 164.80 165.50 0.70 9.31 169.70 170.70 1.00 12.65 173.70 175.50 1.80 8.70 Including 174.70 175.50 0.80 15.90 186.00 190.00 4.00 10.16 Including 187.00 188.50 1.50 24.40 236.30 236.80 0.50 5.80 259.40 260.40 1.00 7.93 325.90 326.40 0.50 3.33 335.50 336.00 0.50 3.36 341.50 343.20 1.70 3.13 369.20 372.40 3.20 4.11 Including 369.20 369.90 0.70 7.50 and 370.40 370.90 0.50 9.06 IM-21-166 13.75 14.35 0.60 30.90 Shaft 69.00 70.20 1.20 14.40 112.50 115.00 2.50 11.72 Including 113.00 113.50 0.50 16.65 and 114.50 115.00 0.50 40.70 120.00 120.50 0.50 3.38 137.00 137.50 0.50 4.72 142.70 148.20 5.50 12.35 Including 143.20 143.70 0.50 105.00 and 143.70 144.30 0.60 7.55 and 147.20 147.70 0.50 14.00 157.75 158.25 0.50 8.95 165.50 166.30 0.80 5.16 177.65 180.50 2.85 4.49 Including 177.65 179.10 1.45 8.21 191.00 191.90 0.90 65.90 233.25 234.45 1.20 19.30 239.50 240.50 1.00 3.32 249.75 251.40 1.65 19.68 Including 249.75 250.25 0.50 53.80 and 250.90 251.40 0.50 10.70 331.50 332.00 0.50 4.59 347.60 348.10 0.50 14.35 352.55 356.05 3.50 5.17 Including 354.00 354.75 0.75 17.70 357.70 358.20 0.50 3.29 374.20 375.75 1.55 4.23 Including 374.95 375.75 0.80 6.13 IM-21-167 237.60 238.30 0.70 31.50 Shaft 252.00 253.15 1.15 3.97 265.95 266.45 0.50 13.95 294.30 294.80 0.50 4.49 299.00 299.50 0.50 11.00 342.10 342.60 0.50 5.21 361.40 362.30 0.90 3.76 407.55 408.20 0.65 7.08 IM-21-168 101.30 102.40 1.10 10.55 Shaft 110.90 114.20 3.30 7.58 Including 110.90 111.60 0.70 30.00 and 113.70 114.20 0.50 7.75 176.65 177.70 1.05 18.81 Including 176.65 177.20 0.55 34.20 188.50 189.50 1.00 5.36 Including 188.50 189.00 0.50 8.73 206.50 207.00 0.50 3.68 222.45 223.45 1.00 7.70 Including 222.95 223.45 0.50 14.30 IM-21-169 58.40 59.90 1.50 3.93 Shaft Including 59.40 59.90 0.50 9.28 113.00 115.50 2.50 4.46 Including 113.00 113.50 0.50 10.95 and 115.00 115.50 0.50 8.96 142.50 143.20 0.70 3.77 149.25 150.85 1.60 7.97 Including 149.25 149.85 0.60 13.50 and 150.35 150.85 0.50 9.27 156.50 157.50 1.00 4.61 Including 157.00 157.50 0.50 8.22 184.80 186.30 1.50 4.99 198.00 198.90 0.90 4.55 229.00 229.55 0.55 3.76 253.10 254.45 1.35 4.05 334.30 335.90 1.60 12.64 Including 334.80 335.30 0.50 14.35 and 335.30 335.90 0.60 19.60 IM-21-170 177.45 177.95 0.50 5.60 Shaft 272.85 273.55 0.70 7.84 278.00 278.50 0.50 77.10 337.70 338.20 0.50 22.20 341.10 342.70 1.60 5.26 Including 341.10 341.70 0.60 8.41 355.40 355.90 0.50 4.12 361.00 362.00 1.00 12.85 382.00 387.70 5.70 21.14 Including 383.10 383.60 0.50 47.50 and 385.00 385.55 0.55 25.50 and 385.55 386.10 0.55 22.30 and 386.60 387.10 0.50 104.00 399.30 400.00 0.70 5.65 Valley 406.40 407.60 1.20 27.20 412.25 413.40 1.15 16.07 Including 412.25 412.90 0.65 22.40 417.50 418.00 0.50 3.23 439.90 441.90 2.00 24.41 Including 439.90 440.40 0.50 43.60 and 440.40 440.90 0.50 19.60 and 440.90 441.40 0.50 32.60 470.70 471.80 1.10 9.14 Including 470.70 471.20 0.50 16.40 497.30 497.80 0.50 3.67 560.00 561.10 1.10 3.07 IM-21-171 348.60 349.10 0.50 17.90 Shaft 374.75 379.50 4.75 5.11 Including 374.75 375.30 0.55 21.40 and 378.85 379.50 0.65 14.00 430.00 430.60 0.60 4.09 473.30 474.20 0.90 4.60 491.90 492.90 1.00 3.58 Including 492.40 492.90 0.50 4.57 496.35 496.85 0.50 4.32 500.70 501.40 0.70 3.77 527.50 528.30 0.80 4.37 602.90 603.40 0.50 3.49 623.70 624.30 0.60 44.20 637.00 637.70 0.70 19.50 662.00 664.00 2.00 37.76 Including 662.00 662.70 0.70 91.20 676.80 677.80 1.00 6.11 Including 677.30 677.80 0.50 10.15 723.00 728.00 5.00 10.09 Including 723.00 724.20 1.20 19.70 and 726.80 727.40 0.60 28.20 IM-21-172 219.95 220.45 0.50 18.45 Shaft 289.50 293.35 3.85 7.15 Including 291.00 291.75 0.75 11.25 and 292.30 292.85 0.55 10.85 IM-21-173 122.50 123.00 0.50 4.43 Shaft 177.25 177.75 0.50 32.00 285.80 286.80 1.00 16.72 Including 285.80 286.30 0.50 28.60 IM-21-174 114.45 115.30 0.85 11.50 Shaft 323.40 324.00 0.60 7.79 332.50 333.00 0.50 4.08 375.80 378.80 3.00 5.10 Including 377.65 378.80 1.15 11.60 454.10 454.60 0.50 24.70 487.80 488.30 0.50 4.61 492.50 493.75 1.25 54.04 Including 493.00 493.75 0.75 85.50 510.00 510.80 0.80 3.87 598.00 600.65 2.65 5.23 Including 598.00 598.50 0.50 6.53 and 599.95 600.65 0.70 14.95 620.75 621.40 0.65 26.30 626.30 628.00 1.70 15.45 IM-21-175 113.55 115.40 1.85 6.22 Shaft Including 113.55 114.30 0.75 12.40 173.60 174.45 0.85 19.30 288.00 288.50 0.50 4.34 IM-21-176 265.25 270.00 4.75 12.93 Shaft Including 265.25 265.80 0.55 34.30 and 268.00 268.80 0.80 7.61 and 269.30 270.00 0.70 51.70 276.00 276.75 0.75 14.00 295.50 296.75 1.25 8.70 304.95 306.10 1.15 3.09 368.00 368.50 0.50 4.67 382.70 390.50 7.80 14.10 Including 385.20 385.85 0.65 25.70 and 385.85 386.35 0.50 13.85 and 388.45 389.30 0.85 34.80 and 389.30 389.80 0.50 60.50 408.20 414.00 5.80 23.61 Valley Including 408.70 409.25 0.55 42.00 and 410.80 411.60 0.80 130.00 426.00 430.00 4.00 3.97 Including 426.00 427.00 1.00 11.05 and 429.00 430.00 1.00 4.66 456.00 456.85 0.85 4.01 469.00 469.50 0.50 4.58 472.50 473.55 1.05 3.61 Including 473.00 473.55 0.55 5.87 IM-21-177 188.50 189.40 0.90 5.44 Shaft IM-21-178 121.55 122.15 0.60 3.41 Shaft 284.80 286.85 2.05 30.43 Including 285.30 285.85 0.55 63.20 and 286.35 286.85 0.50 47.00 295.50 297.85 2.35 7.82 Including 296.65 297.85 1.20 14.00 329.50 330.00 0.50 5.47 IM-21-179 154.00 155.25 1.25 6.25 Shaft Including 154.00 154.60 0.60 10.30 167.15 168.40 1.25 4.33 Including 167.15 167.90 0.75 6.37 229.20 230.00 0.80 3.75 238.85 241.30 2.45 4.43 Including 239.40 240.00 0.60 13.20 IM-21-180 102.50 103.00 0.50 3.96 Shaft 112.15 115.50 3.35 8.49 Including 112.15 112.75 0.60 6.46 and 114.85 115.50 0.65 36.20 128.35 130.25 1.90 8.83 Including 128.35 128.85 0.50 31.20 137.25 139.40 2.15 3.43 Including 138.75 139.40 0.65 8.24 146.00 146.70 0.70 16.10 167.00 169.10 2.10 4.08 Including 167.00 167.75 0.75 10.25 254.50 255.00 0.50 3.38 270.50 271.00 0.50 5.75 351.00 353.15 2.15 8.46 Including 351.00 352.00 1.00 9.67 and 352.00 352.50 0.50 15.10 IM-21-181 168.00 168.50 0.50 5.59 Shaft 502.25 503.25 1.00 4.54 509.65 510.15 0.50 19.90 512.25 512.75 0.50 4.10 529.00 532.35 3.35 16.14 Including 529.00 529.50 0.50 47.00 and 529.50 531.00 1.50 14.95 IM-21-182 270.00 272.10 2.10 19.96 Shaft Including 270.00 270.60 0.60 39.70 and 271.60 272.10 0.50 21.60 275.00 275.50 0.50 4.02 290.00 291.80 1.80 5.28 Including 290.50 291.10 0.60 10.95 342.65 345.05 2.40 26.94 Including 342.65 343.45 0.80 10.25 and 344.50 345.05 0.55 102.50 366.55 368.40 1.85 3.15 382.00 383.00 1.00 14.10 413.10 414.10 1.00 11.42 Valley Including 413.10 413.60 0.50 17.90 441.00 442.10 1.10 11.09 Including 441.00 441.60 0.60 16.15 474.00 474.60 0.60 7.57 497.80 498.70 0.90 4.55 505.90 507.00 1.10 15.65 IM-21-183 113.50 114.00 0.50 10.60 Shaft 125.90 126.90 1.00 12.54 Including 125.90 126.40 0.50 20.70 169.20 170.55 1.35 10.87 Including 170.05 170.55 0.50 21.50 233.90 237.10 3.20 6.37 Including 235.90 237.10 1.20 10.75 IM-21-184 71.20 73.10 1.90 10.38 Shaft Including 71.20 72.15 0.95 13.80 270.50 271.00 0.50 75.70 278.35 288.15 9.80 19.81 Including 278.35 279.25 0.90 193.00 and 283.80 284.30 0.50 25.90 348.20 348.70 0.50 5.50 420.00 422.00 2.00 3.55 Including 420.00 420.70 0.70 7.40 431.40 432.50 1.10 6.91 IM-21-185 20.00 21.00 1.00 4.67 Shaft 115.50 117.55 2.05 11.63 Including 116.75 117.55 0.80 29.10 135.85 136.35 0.50 5.84 149.60 151.40 1.80 23.90 Including 149.60 150.80 1.20 34.80 158.00 159.00 1.00 58.60 191.90 192.40 0.50 3.06 194.50 197.90 3.40 11.89 Including 195.00 196.40 1.40 24.90 228.00 231.30 3.30 4.45 Including 228.00 228.60 0.60 7.83 and 230.80 231.30 0.50 15.30 IM-21-186 108.25 108.75 0.50 3.03 Shaft 224.15 225.85 1.70 3.21 Including 225.35 225.85 0.50 8.66 IM-21-187 300.50 301.00 0.50 26.00 Shaft 349.40 351.00 1.60 3.86 386.70 387.20 0.50 40.30 439.50 440.00 0.50 3.44 476.00 476.60 0.60 3.51 550.10 551.50 1.40 7.30 554.70 555.20 0.50 3.96 559.10 564.70 5.60 8.42 Including 559.65 560.25 0.60 29.40 and 561.10 561.65 0.55 32.00 573.00 573.50 0.50 4.04 579.25 581.50 2.25 3.97 605.00 605.50 0.50 13.80 611.30 615.20 3.90 8.96 Including 611.30 611.80 0.50 17.70 and 611.80 613.10 1.30 14.60 and 614.60 615.20 0.60 11.30 619.70 622.00 2.30 9.07 Including 619.70 620.50 0.80 23.90 629.30 630.00 0.70 31.50 639.60 640.30 0.70 63.20 646.90 649.50 2.60 5.25 Including 646.90 647.40 0.50 10.80 679.60 680.10 0.50 3.66 729.95 730.65 0.70 12.55 735.75 736.55 0.80 3.64 748.60 751.00 2.40 18.17 Including 750.00 750.50 0.50 52.00 and 750.50 751.00 0.50 21.60 787.95 791.65 3.70 12.68 Including 787.95 788.60 0.65 10.05 and 790.95 791.65 0.70 57.30 796.70 797.20 0.50 4.73 IM-21-188 83.50 84.00 0.50 12.90 Shaft 114.80 117.85 3.05 10.11 Including 115.70 116.20 0.50 47.90 and 117.25 117.85 0.60 8.68 130.00 131.40 1.40 9.31 Including 130.85 131.40 0.55 18.20 139.10 139.70 0.60 3.16 158.15 158.65 0.50 3.48 163.75 164.25 0.50 21.20 177.90 179.00 1.10 4.29 238.65 239.15 0.50 9.98 240.35 240.85 0.50 4.24 261.60 262.10 0.50 3.70 284.40 284.90 0.50 3.11 340.00 341.00 1.00 6.76 Including 340.00 340.50 0.50 10.80 351.60 352.10 0.50 3.76 354.70 355.20 0.50 33.80 394.90 397.40 2.50 3.65 IM-21-189 116.50 118.00 1.50 3.63 Shaft Including 116.50 117.00 0.50 8.07 119.00 119.80 0.80 3.70 IM-21-190 130.35 130.85 0.50 3.58 Shaft 219.20 220.20 1.00 3.46 302.35 303.30 0.95 4.94 306.15 306.75 0.60 3.76 320.60 321.30 0.70 3.55 419.15 423.90 4.75 20.04 Including 419.15 420.00 0.85 38.00 and 420.50 421.45 0.95 28.30 and 421.95 422.45 0.50 29.60 435.00 435.60 0.60 8.71 441.95 442.95 1.00 5.94 Including 442.45 442.95 0.50 9.49 562.30 562.80 0.50 11.40 569.60 570.60 1.00 14.20 572.10 572.60 0.50 5.16 578.00 580.60 2.60 9.32 Including 578.00 578.50 0.50 24.60 and 580.10 580.60 0.50 23.70 588.50 589.00 0.50 20.40 594.30 598.70 4.40 7.68 Including 594.30 595.00 0.70 18.95 and 597.35 598.00 0.65 27.60 603.70 604.20 0.50 11.20 619.00 621.50 2.50 3.21 Including 620.00 620.80 0.80 6.55 626.50 628.00 1.50 7.46 666.00 666.50 0.50 10.90 IM-21-191 26.00 27.40 1.40 24.50 Shaft 137.00 138.50 1.50 40.70 153.80 154.40 0.60 28.00 394.00 394.50 0.50 3.52 425.80 426.30 0.50 4.06 427.20 427.75 0.55 3.87 454.20 458.10 3.90 3.92 Including 456.60 458.10 1.50 7.03 473.65 474.15 0.50 5.35 481.00 481.55 0.55 4.07 508.70 509.20 0.50 9.29 Valley 510.00 510.50 0.50 5.58 513.25 513.75 0.50 4.87 518.00 518.50 0.50 3.35 IM-21-192 275.05 277.10 2.05 71.85 Shaft Including 275.05 275.75 0.70 45.90 and 276.50 277.10 0.60 187.00 396.00 397.25 1.25 19.79 Including 396.50 397.25 0.75 31.60 426.10 426.60 0.50 7.88 444.50 445.30 0.80 17.80 460.70 461.50 0.80 12.30 480.25 481.25 1.00 5.53 505.80 506.30 0.50 3.37 IM-21-193 79.35 79.85 0.50 3.62 Shaft 306.30 307.15 0.85 3.03 IM-21-194 No Significant Assays Shaft IM-21-195 60.00 60.50 0.50 31.80 Shaft 113.35 113.85 0.50 4.42 127.75 128.25 0.50 4.35 135.50 136.00 0.50 42.10 145.50 146.00 0.50 83.50 190.60 191.10 0.50 6.26 195.00 195.50 0.50 14.35 202.75 205.50 2.75 4.07 Including 204.25 204.75 0.50 13.35 265.40 266.40 1.00 7.96 Including 265.40 265.90 0.50 12.80 286.70 287.20 0.50 7.62 325.50 326.00 0.50 25.90 330.45 330.95 0.50 4.60 409.50 410.00 0.50 3.23 420.80 424.70 3.90 3.09 Including 420.80 421.30 0.50 10.40 and 424.00 424.70 0.70 9.16 IM-21-196 Hole Abondoned Shaft IM-21-197 123.00 125.10 2.10 5.60 Shaft Including 123.00 124.10 1.10 7.22 135.50 137.55 2.05 6.96 Including 135.50 136.40 0.90 13.00 141.25 141.75 0.50 4.84 175.50 176.00 0.50 4.02 184.00 185.50 1.50 3.01 209.05 211.70 2.65 3.07 Including 209.05 210.00 0.95 5.13 219.50 220.00 0.50 50.00 398.20 401.45 3.25 9.31 Including 399.20 399.70 0.50 30.90 and 400.90 401.45 0.55 21.70 407.20 408.20 1.00 5.12 IM-21-198 120.00 120.65 0.65 14.05 Shaft 155.90 156.40 0.50 12.55 160.90 163.00 2.10 5.68 Including 160.90 161.45 0.55 12.80 277.95 280.00 2.05 3.13 Including 279.50 280.00 0.50 6.81 292.85 295.45 2.60 4.62 Including 292.85 293.35 0.50 8.66 and 294.50 295.45 0.95 8.03 330.20 330.70 0.50 5.48 349.35 350.00 0.65 48.60 400.15 405.85 5.70 4.51 Including 400.15 400.75 0.60 37.50 455.50 456.50 1.00 10.65 IM-21-199 275.90 278.20 2.30 6.41 Shaft Including 275.90 276.50 0.60 8.63 and 277.70 278.20 0.50 19.15 412.80 414.40 1.60 5.07 Including 412.80 413.60 0.80 8.89 426.00 428.60 2.60 10.84 Including 426.00 427.30 1.30 12.65 and 427.80 428.60 0.80 14.65 439.20 441.10 1.90 13.20 Including 439.20 439.90 0.70 14.75 and 439.90 440.50 0.60 21.50 582.50 583.45 0.95 34.80 604.85 605.35 0.50 22.90 623.90 624.40 0.50 4.36 645.50 646.00 0.50 4.23 692.80 693.40 0.60 4.80 IM-21-200 No Significant Assays Shaft IM-21-201 187.30 187.80 0.50 6.37 Shaft 301.10 302.60 1.50 16.83 Including 302.10 302.60 0.50 45.70 356.00 357.00 1.00 18.15 391.00 400.65 9.65 24.55 Including 391.00 392.40 1.40 9.04 Valley and 393.80 394.35 0.55 224.00 and 395.80 396.40 0.60 8.87 and 397.05 397.95 0.90 14.40 and 399.50 400.65 1.15 68.90 423.95 427.05 3.10 4.72 Including 424.80 425.40 0.60 15.20 and 426.55 427.05 0.50 6.70 441.60 442.40 0.80 8.09 472.20 473.00 0.80 12.05 483.25 483.75 0.50 4.21 IM-21-202 Hole Abondoned Shaft IM-21-203 110.85 111.35 0.50 7.32 Shaft 121.00 121.50 0.50 4.23 143.50 145.00 1.50 4.06 151.50 152.00 0.50 8.06 189.00 189.50 0.50 14.40 257.00 257.55 0.55 33.40 389.60 390.40 0.80 3.17 395.80 396.75 0.95 6.57 400.15 401.00 0.85 3.04

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations