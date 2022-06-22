Nord Security to sponsor global tech conference and deliver keynote on cyber defense

LONDON, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , a global leader in internet privacy and security solutions, today announced its sponsorship and participation in ICT Spring , a global tech conference, held in Luxembourg on June 30-July 1, 2022. The event is set to stimulate digital transformation, illustrate the latest tech trends, and present growth opportunities for startups and SMEs.



Nord Security will invite conference attendees to its booth to meet and greet people behind the cutting-edge cybersecurity products that share the Nord brand and values, including the world's most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , the encrypted cloud storage service NordLocker , and the advanced network access security solution NordLayer .

The first line of defense: can cybersecurity be truly delivered when human error is involved?

Tomas Smalakys , CTO at NordLocker and NordPass, has been invited to the conference as a keynote speaker to highlight the importance of the human element in business’ defense against cybercrime.

For the past few years, data breaches and other cyber incidents have plagued the corporate world. Despite growing attention to such risks, we continue to see a constant increase in cybercriminal activity. Why so? Smalakys has prepared a three-part speech where he’ll cover the following:

The top industries most attacked by cybercriminals and how the situation has changed this year.

2-3 use cases of attacks and how they affect businesses in real life.

Proposed solutions: What can be done to protect organizations against cyber threats.



Smalakys leads the NordLocker and NordPass engineering teams that work on building a secure end-to-end encrypted cloud storage solution and an intuitive password manager for businesses and individuals alike. For the last decade and a half, he has been building software for the web, desktop, mobile, and everything in between. Smalakys will deliver his keynote speech on June 30th at 9:20 AM on the Data Room’s stage.

Nord Security invites ICT Spring attendees to experience the latest trends of the digital world at the company’s booth as well as to connect with the delegation and book meetings via the Swapcard networking app.

Conference location: LuxExpo The Box (10 Circuit de La Foire Internationale, 1347 Luxembourg).

ABOUT NORD SECURITY

ABOUT NORD SECURITY

Nord Security is home to advanced security solutions that share the Nord brand and values. Established in 2012, Nord Security now has more than 1,700 employees and serves 15 million users worldwide. More information: nordsecurity.com .

