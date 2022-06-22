Global Scientific Instrument Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scientific Instrument Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global scientific instrument market reached a value of US$ 39.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 54.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Scientific instruments refer to laboratory equipment which are designed, constructed and refined for scientific purposes. These instruments include ammeter, barometer, chromometer, galvanometer, hydrometer, photometer, phonograph, etc. which are used for analysing, measuring and verifying the unproven properties and quantities of a material or an element.

Scientific instruments form an important component of new product development and innovating and remodelling the existing products. In modern times, research institutes use these instruments to achieve optimum efficiency in their research processes as well.



The major demand driver of the global scientific instrument market is the growth of the research and development sector. Additionally, the rising collaboration between the governments and manufacturers to provide the best instruments in government and university laboratories, and various other research institutions is anticipated to contribute to the market growth across the globe.

Further, the integration of scientific instruments with computers extends and enhances instrumental functions, offers parameter adjustments & conditions and streamlines data sampling, collection, resolution & analysis. This is expected to expand the demand for scientific instruments worldwide.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent, Bruker, Danaher, Horiba, Thermo Fisher, Waters, Roche, Pelkin Elmer and Merck.



This report provides a deep insight into the global scientific instrument market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the scientific instrument market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global scientific instrument market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global scientific instrument market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global scientific instrument market?

Which are the key product types in the global scientific instrument market?

What are the key end-use segments in the global scientific instrument market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global scientific instrument market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global scientific instrument market?

What is the structure of the global scientific instrument market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global scientific instrument market?

How is scientific instrument manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Scientific Instrument Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Margin Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.1 Industrial

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Government Institutes

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Academics

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Scientific Clinical Analyzers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Scientific Analytical Instruments

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Agilent

10.3.2 Bruker

10.3.3 Danaher

10.3.4 Horiba

10.3.5 Thermo Fisher

10.3.6 Waters

10.3.7 Roche

10.3.8 Pelkin Elmer

10.3.9 Merck



