The Shyft Group Introduces Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions Go-to-Market Brand, Offers Industry-Best Parts and Services for RV Owners

NOVI, Mich., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Diamond Aftermarket Solutions, a new go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), makes its debut today alongside a trio of initial product offerings – Red Diamond RunFlat to safely steer and brake during a tire blowout; Red Diamond Air Booster to keep motorcoach tires at the recommended pressure; and Red Diamond Self-Leveling System to allow for easy leveling of a coach at the touch of a button.



“We take pride in offering cutting-edge features to consumers when buying a new RV with a premium Spartan Chassis, and training and service after the sale,” said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. “Today, we are expanding that service to do more for the RV industry. We have renamed our Parts and Services to Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions and are broadening our offering to include exclusive and private-labeled parts beyond our current Spartan® RV Chassis product portfolio.”

Red Diamond offers all RV owners a line of best-in-class aftermarket products. With an online store and hundreds of authorized Spartan RV Chassis service centers across the U.S. able to offer Red Diamond, owners can enjoy peace of mind that premium products and services are available, wherever the adventure leads.

“Our engineers work closely with industry-leading suppliers to offer a Red Diamond portfolio for all types of RV owners with a focus on enhancing their safety, comfort and convenience on the road,” said Ray Dalton, Director of Parts and Customer Services, Shyft Specialty Vehicles. “If you see the Red Diamond label, you know that your RV parts and accessories are of the highest quality, vetted and authorized to fit your specific needs.”

Designed for the Class A RV market and constructed with military-grade technology proven to withstand harsh conditions, Red Diamond RunFlat features runner roller technology to protect against heat and friction when engaged. This allows the owner to safely steer and brake in a tire blowout or pressure-loss incident, thereby minimizing potential damage from tire blowouts and protecting passengers, the motor coach, and surrounding vehicles. RunFlat is manufactured in the U.S. and compatible with any Class A motorhome equipped with 22.5” wheels.

Red Diamond Air Booster gives RV owners the ability to double onboard chassis air pressure, inflating tires to the recommended PSI in seconds as well as other auxiliary air needs without the need for a separate air compressor. Its compact design saves space, connects easily to a coach, and is compatible with any recreational vehicle that has an onboard air supply.

The Red Diamond Self-Leveling System brings quick and easy leveling to an RV, without the use of hydraulic leveling jacks. This segment-leading air spring leveling system is available for installation on Class A diesel coaches on a Spartan Chassis, model year 2000 or newer. With a simple and intuitive touchscreen interface, users have a full suite of leveling functionality, including a one-touch auto-leveling feature or four-point manual control of the leveling actuators.

Representatives from Red Diamond will be onsite during the 36th Annual Newmar Kountry Klub Rally, being held July 16-23 in Rock Springs, WY. Attendees are invited to visit the exhibit located outside of the West Pavilion Hall of the Sweetwater Events Complex to learn more about the suite of Red Diamond product offerings.

More information about Red Diamond can also be found by visiting reddiamondparts.com .

About the Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

