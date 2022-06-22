Maison Luxe Appoints Aether Diamonds CEO Ryan Shearman to Its Board of Directors

FORT LEE, NJ, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ryan Shearman, CEO of Aether Diamonds, to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“As an early investor of Aether, I have always believed in the direction and vision that Ryan has for the future of luxury retail. Our involvement in his company has strengthened the Maison Luxe portfolio and presence in the industry. I am very honored and excited to onboard Ryan to our Board as his experience will bring a diversity of new channels to both our long and short-term goals,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Maison Luxe.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Maison Luxe Board,” says Shearman. “As someone who operates squarely in the intersection of luxury and sustainability, I am excited to bring a fresh perspective into the Board room and contribute to the company’s continued growth and success.”

Shearman joins the Maison Luxe Board with contemporaries from luxury labels such as Cartier, Chopard, Christofle, Leviev Diamonds, and Damiani.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

About Aether Diamonds

Aether is an award-winning climate tech startup and certified B-Corporation founded by jewelry industry veterans who had a vision to revolutionize the social and environmental impact of the diamond trade. Aether redefines the ethical and environmental standards for diamond production using a pioneering approach: Diamonds crafted using 100% atmospheric carbon sequestered from the atmosphere. Aether’s mission is to build a luxury diamond company that leaves the planet more brilliant than we found it. Each Aether piece defines the highest standards for responsible social and environmental practices while making a positive impact: no hazardous working conditions or unfair wages, no conflicts funded, 100% traceable carbon, no earth uprooted, and a positive environmental impact.

For additional information on Aether, visit aetherdiamonds.com and follow their journey on Instagram at @aetherdiamonds.

