Healthy Extracts’ WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE™ Clinically Proven to Enhance Physical Performance by Increasing Nitric Oxide by 73% and Oxygen Consumption by 24%

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, reported that a key ingredient in its WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE formulation has been clinically proven to increase nitric oxide (NO) by 73% and oxygen consumption (VO2 max) by 24%, thereby enhancing physical performance and the benefits of exercise.



An independent clinical study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Therapy demonstrated that a major ingredient included in ACTIVE, bergamot-derived polyphenolic fraction “gold” (BPF Gold) creates an antioxidant effect and enhances the release of nitric oxide.

The presence of nitric oxide helps relax the inner muscles of blood vessels, causing them to widen. This “vasodilation” helps to increase the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to muscles during exercise, thereby enhancing physical performance.

“These breakthrough results and exclusive ingredient, BPF Gold, differentiate our formulations from others on the market,” noted Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “Such clinically-verified benefits assure our customers that ACTIVE’s plant-based formulation can enhance their physical performance and health.”

“This exclusive custom-formulated product is a great example of our unique brand influencer program,” noted Pitts, “and was designed for Whitney’s health-conscious audience.”

WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE™ is based on Healthy Extracts’ proven all-natural BPF Gold Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ formulation. The product is organic, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, and made in a certified U.S. facility. It recently became available on Amazon.com, or Whitneyjohns.com.

ACTIVE is a proprietary formulation of Whitney Johns, an accomplished entrepreneur, fitness athlete, model, popular personal trainer, and nutrition advocate who has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. Her personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their fitness and nutritional goals.

In Whitney’s video here, she explains ACTIVE’s many health benefits. “As a lifestyle and fitness coach having worked with thousands of clients, I understand the importance of increasing nitric oxide levels naturally,” said Johns. “Essentially, nitric oxide increases circulation and allows for nutrient, oxygen and better blood flow to travel throughout the entire body. This means better performance, recovery, VO2 max and weight management, as well as reduced inflammation.”

“You might get some similar benefits with other nutritional sources, like beets that promotes only a 20% increase in nitric oxide at best,” continued Johns. “However, ACTIVE provides more than three times that amount of nitric oxide. This is another important way ACTIVE helps my followers and anyone who is looking for natural ways to enhance their overall health and fitness.”

About WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE™

WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE is suitable for anyone looking to improve their physical performance, recovery, endurance, and oxygen consumption (VO2 max), as well as weight management. It provides a daily dosage of 1,200 milligrams of the world's strongest bergamot extract, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™, and includes maca root extract, choline, magnesium and zinc.



The superfruit has been shown by more than 17 clinical studies to possess powerful health benefits for the heart and metabolism. It is offered exclusively in North America by Whitney Johns and Healthy Extracts, and is the only bergamot extract approved by the prestigious Academia Del Bergamotto in Calabria, Italia.

To learn more about Whitney Johns’ product line visit whitneyjohns.com/nutrition. To learn more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns Linktree here.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.



For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

