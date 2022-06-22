Glenn Washer Joins Inotiv, Inc., as Group President, Safety Assessment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that Glenn Washer joined the Company as Group President, Safety Assessment, effective June 20, 2022. This is a newly-created position.



“At Inotiv, we intend to continue to grow our safety assessment services, and to be a leading provider worldwide,” said Greg Beattie, Chief Operating Officer, Discovery and Development Services at Inotiv. “I believe Glenn is the ideal leader to drive this effort and help us achieve our organizational purpose of helping our clients bring life-changing therapies to market.”

Mr. Washer is a board-certified toxicologist with over thirty-five years of experience in the CRO/biopharma industry, most recently serving as President of Frontage Laboratories, North America, where he led the support groups serving all business units, and as Executive Vice President for Global Safety and Toxicology Services, responsible for several sites in the U.S. and China. Prior to his tenure at Frontage, Mr. Washer served as Corporate Senior Vice President, responsible for Charles River Laboratories’ North America Safety Assessment business.

Mr. Washer’s key responsibilities will include:

Leading the growth and development of the Company’s safety assessment business unit

Developing and refining the Company’s business processes and operating model to be an integrated, efficient, and dynamic safety assessment business unit

Advancing and implementing plans to consistently deliver excellent client experiences across our safety assessment sites



“I’m thrilled to join the Inotiv team and eager to help drive the growth of the Company’s safety assessment offerings,” said Mr. Washer. “I am very much aligned with Inotiv’s business philosophy and strategy, as it resonates with my own views that: 1) employee engagement and development are the foundation for success—and must be a primary focus; 2) as a company seeks to grow and mature, its leaders, staff and culture must be open and encouraging of new approaches, new structures and new processes; and 3) scientific leadership, integrity and quality are cornerstones and must always be kept in sharp focus. I look forward to working with our team to deliver world-class safety assessment services to our valued clients.”

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact Investor Relations Inotiv, Inc. The Equity Group Inc. Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Devin Sullivan (765) 497-8381 (212) 836-9608 btaylor@inotivco.com dsullivan@equityny.com

