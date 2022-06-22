Worldwide Medical Cyclotron Industry to 2027 - Featuring Advanced Cyclotron Systems, Alcen and Best Medical International Among Others

Dublin, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Cyclotron Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical cyclotron market reached a value of US$ 192.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 323.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.13% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major marke contributor.



A medical cyclotron is a type of particle accelerator that is used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. It utilizes electromagnetic fields to propel charged particles, which produce radioactive isotopes for medical drugs. These isotopes are further used in positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) for cancer diagnosis and treatment planning. As compared to research reactors that produce radioisotopes, medical cyclotrons generate less hazardous waste.



Medical Cyclotron Market Trends:

The increasing geriatric population, which is more likely to develop cancer, represents one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, on account of changing lifestyles, inflating disposable incomes and increasing awareness about the use of medical cyclotrons in the diagnosis of tumors, there is a rise in the demand for diagnostics treatments with PET scan.

This, in confluence with significant investments in the healthcare infrastructure and the increasing shift from nuclear reactors to medical cyclotrons, is creating a favorable outlook for the market. Besides this, the rising number of cancer cases has increased the demand for nuclear scans for accurate diagnosis across the world.

In addition to this, medical cyclotrons are increasingly being utilized in cardiology, neurology, and oncology in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Furthermore, the leading players are introducing technologically advanced diagnostic devices, which is anticipated to expand their overall market reach and positively influence the demand for medical cyclotron around the world.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advanced Cyclotron Systems Inc., Alcen, Best Medical International Inc., General Electric Company, IBA RadioPharma Solutions, Ionetix Corporation, Isosolution Inc., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.



