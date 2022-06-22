AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Shipping an Additional 14 Units on New Letter of Intent from Major Casino Operator

Large Deployment Expected to Begin in July



Detroit, Michigan, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received a Letter of Intent from a regional casino operator for large quantity of RAD devices. The expected receipt of this order had been previously acknowledged in a press release in late April of this year.

The Company stated that the Letter of Intent is for a minimum of 12 ROSA security units, 1 SCOT stationary tower, and 1 ROAMEO mobile security robot. The agreement is structured as to allow the client to increase the number of units on order without the need to re-engage their purchasing process. It is expected that deployments will begin in July 2022. The client may choose to be identified in the future as well as participate in a case study since the RAD devices will be in public view.

“Persistence pays off. At RAD we grind until we get the win,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “This client has certainly done their due diligence. I have great respect for their partner qualification process. We’ve gone through similar procedures to ensure that every box is checked when a client is looking at RAD.”

“This is going to be such a great deployment,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “It’s a picture-perfect commercial deployment, with multiple ROSAs keeping an eye on the facility and their guests, a SCOT at the main entrance providing valuable information and security, plus a ROAMEO on patrol between the parking structure and the front entrance. We expect that these quantities could double in the coming months, at this one location.”

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

ROAMEO is a mobile security robot that is nearly 7 ft. tall and weighs over 700 lbs. ROAMEO is built to autonomously patrol a property or periphery and survey its surroundings, conducting routine patrols, recording, and reporting back to the central command center. The security robot’s dual 18.5” web-connected touch screens provide customizable information and concierge services for guests that it may encounter while on patrol.

SCOT (Security Control Observation Tower) stands 7’ tall and is capable of autonomously performing many of the tasks that a manned post would perform but at a fraction of the cost. SCOT can be positioned to monitor and record both human and vehicle activity in any environment, indoors or outdoors. SCOT includes the capability of initiating emergency calls to remote monitoring personnel with two-way audio and video communications. In the case of an imminent threat or actual emergency, the guest would push the unit’s CALL SECURITY button. Immediately, they will be greeted by a remote monitoring officer who could then activate additional device alarms and dispatch local security personnel or law enforcement. SCOT’s concierge and customer engagement features via its large web-enabled touch screen will provide timely and welcome information services to guests.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @ SteveReinharz .

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@ SteveReinharz

