APi Construction Co. Adds MonZon to Scaffold Division Lineup

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APi Construction Co. is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with MonZon, a leading international scaffold equipment provider based in Sätila, Sweden. APi Construction Co. now offers MonZon's PROTECT IT™ weather protection system, the industry's best temporary roofing system.

"We're extremely proud to be the first American company to partner with MonZon," said Russ Byers, APi Construction Co. Scaffold Division Manager. "MonZon and its innovative product line are key elements in helping the entire APi family of companies achieve ambitious safety and growth goals today and into the future."

APi Construction Co. will be the first in America to carry the MonZon PROTECT IT™ modular weather protection system. Based on the DNA of scaffolding systems and made of high-quality recyclable aluminum, PROTECT IT™ provides the opportunity to mount asymmetrical/symmetrical double-pitched/mono-pitched and mansard spans, allowing for complete design flexibility.

The APi Construction Co. team is fully trained and experienced in designing and installing the PROTECT IT™ system. Since offering the product as part of its extensive rental fleet, APi Construction Co. has used the MonZon system on several projects with resounding success. The company has plans to expand its product offerings with MonZon in the near future.

"APi Construction's focus on workplace safety and best-in-class specialty services aligns well with MonZon's goals for innovation and expansion into the U.S.," said Jonathan Månsson, MonZon owner. "We're a 3rd generation family business, and similar to APi, we believe in doing things the right way. We're excited for the opportunities this partnership will bring to both companies."

MonZon is a construction business focused on facade work, industrial construction, offshore scaffolding, and renting and distributing various international brands. MonZon also has two proprietary scaffold product lines: the PROTECT IT™ weather protection system and NO LIMIT™, a light, strong, easy-to-use frame scaffold system.

APi Construction was founded in 1926 as a small insulation contracting and distribution company. Today, APi Construction is a nationally recognized specialty contractor focusing on performance and safety. APi's fast-growing scaffold division provides scaffold rental services, sales and distribution across the United States. APi Construction is proud to be a part of the APi Group, a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty, and industrial services in over 200 locations worldwide.

