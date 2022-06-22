Solodev Partners with DLT Solutions to Expand Availability of its Enterprise CMS and Services – Powered by AWS – on the TIPS-USA Contract

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, the cloud services company, today announced the availability of its industry-leading Solodev content management system (CMS) platform – powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) – on The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS-USA). Solodev was added to the contract through its partnership with DLT Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation and part of the TD SYNNEX™ family, who is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the information technology (IT) needs of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets.



While the General Services Administration (GSA), Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), and other contracts continue to provide government organizations with access to commercial technologies and services, the TIPS Program evolved to help streamline the procurement process and expedite purchases. As a co-op, both awarded technology vendors and public sector members – which include K-12 and private schools, colleges, universities, cities, counties, non-profits, and other government entities – can accelerate business transactions by satisfying requirements up front.

Leveraging the TIPS-USA contract, government buyers can realize significant cost savings by reducing the overall time and expense of a cumbersome bid process. Because TIPS provides access to high-performance vendors, agencies can also achieve quick and efficient delivery of goods and services, particularly when it comes to digital and cloud technologies. In addition, TIPS provides access to state-of-the-art purchasing procedures to provide competitive contracts, bulk purchasing, and other efficiencies. For these reasons, TIPS has become a preferred purchasing vehicle for state and local entities.

Now, with the addition of the Solodev CMS to the TIPS-USA contract, members can realize digital transformation with a cloud-first, best-in-class content management system that is designed for public sector applications and powered by AWS. Solodev is trusted by numerous large counties, city agencies, municipal offices, school districts, and non-profit organizations to manage their digital community experience and enhance the digital citizen journey – all while meeting rigorous compliance requirements.

“Solodev is purpose-built for the public sector and born for the cloud,” said Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. “We’ve been powering mission-critical government websites and applications for over a decade, and trust has become our most important attribute. That’s why large agencies like the Florida Department of Education rely on our CMS and human expertise to meet the evolving needs of their constituents across digital channels – whether it’s rapidly scaling in response to hurricanes and pandemics or providing ultra-secure experiences that protect citizen and student data.”

In addition to its core platform offering, Solodev helps public sector agencies with a deep portfolio of professional and managed services, including website UX and app modernization, legacy cloud migration, digital data governance, user management, ADA accessibility remediation, and more. As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner with multiple competencies in Government, Education, and Public Safety and Disaster Response, Solodev is also uniquely equipped to provide both the technology and essential DevOps and infrastructure support that government agencies need – so they can scale in seconds, improve redundancy, secure data, optimize costs, and achieve their goals in the cloud.

“Helping U.S. public sector organizations accelerate their path to the cloud requires the right tools, and that’s what our technology partners deliver: trusted, best-in-class capabilities to meet the cloud and digital transformation needs of state and local agencies,” said Andre Van der Post, vice president next-gen solution sales at DLT Solutions. “Adding Solodev to our TIPS-USA contract provides the U.S. public sector with an innovative cloud technology that secures data, enhances redundancy and provides cost savings, all while meeting digital transformation goals.”

For more than 30 years, DLT has accelerated public sector growth for technology companies in the federal, state and local, education, utilities and healthcare markets. DLT provides access to a robust network of partners, a broad contract vehicle portfolio, and dedicated channel and enablement services. DLT focuses on six core technology domains including application lifecycle, big data and analytics, business applications, cybersecurity, cloud computing, enterprise platforms and IT infrastructure.

To learn more about purchasing Solodev on the TIPS-USA contract, contact Solodev.

About Solodev

Solodev Cloud Services is the internet’s largest ecosystem of cloud and digital experience technologies – from content to containers to AI. With Solodev, developers and public sector organizations can build amazing customer and citizen experiences, deploy serverless and blockchain apps, and collaborate on digital transformation. Solodev Cloud Services also provides consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support to help users succeed on their cloud journey. An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner, Solodev has achieved competencies in Government, Education, Digital Customer Experience (DCX), and Public Safety & Disaster Response. Solodev Cloud Services – including CMS, Kubernetes, and Personalize – can be purchased on-demand in the AWS Marketplace, through State and Federal contract vehicles, or online at www.solodev.com . You can follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and part of the TD SYNNEX family. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the U.S. public sector. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

