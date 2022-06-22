Icario's Annual Healthcare Innovation Summit Trailblaze 2022 Taking Place Aug. 10-11 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario , the healthcare industry’s largest health action company, today announced registration is now open for Trailblaze 2022 , the company’s annual healthcare innovation summit. This year’s event will take place on Aug. 10 and 11 at the Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis.

What: Trailblaze 2022

Who: New York Times bestselling author and Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner will deliver an inspirational keynote. Other speakers include leaders from Anthem, Medicaid Health Plans of America, UnitedHealthcare, Social Innovation Ventures, CVS Health | Aetna, Walmart Health, Vail Place, and Icario.

When: Aug. 10 and 11

Where: Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power Street, Minneapolis, MN.

Event Info: Trailblaze 2022 is designed to energize, inspire and provide insights into the fast-moving healthcare industry. Attendees will collaborate and learn alongside some of the brightest minds in healthcare on the hottest topics and trends and leave with actionable insights to share with their teams. Registration is available here . A full agenda can be found at https://trailblazesummit.com .

About Icario

Icario is the leading health action company focused on connecting people to health. Icario uses pioneering behavioral research, data science, and our adaptive multi-channel platform to deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including eight of the ten largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com .

BOCA Communications for Icario

icario@bocacommunications.com