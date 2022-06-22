70 Public Companies Adopt Socialsuite's ESG Disclosure Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socialsuite, an ESG & Social Impact SaaS Platform, has now been adopted by 150 organizations worldwide, including more than 70 publicly traded companies with a combined market capitalization of more than $5 billion. Public companies to adopt the ESG disclosure platform are traded on the ASX, NZSE, NASDAQ, NYSE and OTC Markets exchanges, and come from a broad range of industries including agriculture, biopharma, fintech, media, mining, oil & gas, therapeutics, and software. A full list of Socialsuite's ESG clients can be found online.

The pressure on companies to build genuine ESG credentials continues to increase, particularly from ESG funds and investors who now consider ESG factors in their selection criteria, as well as ratings agencies that produce ESG scores from publicly available disclosures. Socialsuite helps small to medium sized public companies get started with ESG disclosure, by offering an easy-to-use software platform that operationalizes the globally recognized Stakeholder Capitalism metrics ESG framework, created by the World Economic Forum. This approach allows publicly listed companies that do not have large ESG teams to quickly commence ESG reporting and demonstrate ongoing progress through quarterly updates. Socialsuite's platform makes it easy for companies to publish their ESG disclosures on their websites, and in their investor relations materials.

"Our core purpose remains to create a more informed and empowered healthcare community by developing new technology solutions that help people start and stay on life- impacting therapies. Elevating our focus on ESG progress and reporting ensures that we remain dedicated to accomplishing our mission as responsible corporate citizens," said Will Febbo, Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX)

"Reporting against the World Economic Forum's ESG Metrics on Socialsuite's ESG platform has been important for Environmental Clean Technologies to become a 'best-of-peer' clean technology company, increasing the attractiveness to our current and future stakeholders," said Glenn Fozard, CEO of Environmental Clean Technologies (ASX: ECT).

"Latin Resources is very pleased to adopt the Socialsuite ESG platform and is committed to minimising its environmental impact with our various green energy projects in Australia and South America. Our company believes the ESG criteria paves the way forward for sustainable business and investment," said Chris Gale, Executive Director of Latin Resources (ASX: LRS).

"While we recognise the relevance of industry-specific ESG frameworks, we see greater value in using the World Economic Forum Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics as these are transferable and consistent across industries and globally recognised ESG disclosures," said John Worth, CEO and Managing Director of Geo 40 (NZSE: GEO). "Socialsuite's ESG solution aligns well with our company needs and allows us to disclose some great ESG work we have already been doing."

"Oneview Healthcare was delighted to deploy the Socialsuite ESG platform in 2021 to provide a framework to measure our performance against the four pillars of governance, planet, people and prosperity," said James Fitter, CEO of Oneview Health (ASX: ONE). "This journey has allowed us to work towards the sustainable development goals set out by the United Nations, whilst attracting key talent and ensuring positive investor relations. As a former pioneer of corporate governance research in emerging markets in 1999, I need no convincing of the correlation between good governance and shareholder value."

Socialsuite's Chief Executive Officer, Brad Gurrie said, "We are delighted to welcome so many new customers. While large companies have vast resources to develop their ESG strategy and provide buttoned-up disclosures, most companies are overwhelmed with the various models and find it difficult to start their ESG disclosure journey. Our team of experts have developed a simple and cost-effective platform to help companies get started and keep up with these new disclosure demands."

