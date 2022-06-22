Archer Powers Launch of BNP Paribas Asset Management’s New SMA Strategies

BERWYN, Pa., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer, a technology-enabled service provider to the investment management industry, today announced that its platform has been chosen by BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) to power the launch of the managers’ new Separately Managed Account (SMA) and Unified Managed Account (UMA) strategies. The new strategies leverage Archer’s technological capabilities and operational infrastructure to expand the delivery of BNPP AM’s customized investing solutions.



“To meet the fast-growing demand for highly personalized investment solutions, asset managers are looking to deliver customized investment solutions at scale,” said Bryan Dori, President and CEO of Archer. “At Archer, we’re focused on partnering with leading asset managers in ways that power their growth and move the industry forward. We look forward to growing our relationship with BNPP AM and leveraging our technology to support the launch of these exciting SMA and UMA products.”

BNPP AM turned to Archer in response to investors’ ongoing demand for thematic strategies delivered as SMAs, which enable them to meet individual objectives, such as advancing energy transition, environmental sustainability, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. By utilizing Archer’s industry-leading operations technology, BNPP AM can directly hold individual securities and offer highly customized portfolios to clients at scale.

Johanna Lasker, CEO of BNPP AM North America, said: “We are delighted to partner with Archer to help us deliver our products in scalable SMA solutions to the US marketplace. As leaders in thematics and environmental strategies, we believe making BNPP AM products available via SMAs will provide us with the essential retail vehicle needed to gain market share in the US.”

BNPP AM has a long track record of generating long-term sustainable investment returns for their clients. As a leading international financial institution, BNPP AM’s new offering adds to its roster of premier investing solutions.

About Archer

Archer is a technology-enabled service provider that enables investment managers to manufacture solutions aligned with investor needs. With Archer’s fully integrated and robust technology platform, investment managers can maintain their proven investment process while outsourcing operations and technology to create a servicing model geared for growth. Archer has deep and broad-based experience working with asset managers, creating customized solutions to help them swiftly launch new products, streamline operations, and enter new distribution channels.

About BNP Paribas Asset Management

BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) is the investment arm of BNP Paribas, a leading banking group in Europe with international reach. BNPP AM aims to generate long-term sustainable investment returns for its clients, based on a unique sustainability-driven philosophy. BNPP AM’s investment capabilities are focused around five key strategies: High Conviction Strategies, Private Debt & Real Assets, Multi-Asset, Quantitative & Solutions (MAQS), Emerging Markets and Liquidity Solutions, with investment processes incorporating quantitative and fundamental analysis.

Sustainability is embedded within BNPP AM’s strategy and investment decision-making. Among the leaders in thematic investment in Europe, BNPP AM contributes to the energy transition, environmental sustainability and the promotion of equality and inclusive growth. BNPP AM currently manages EUR 522 billion of assets (EUR 645 billion of assets under management & advisory) and benefits from the expertise of around 500 investment professionals and over 800 client servicing specialists, serving individual, corporate and institutional clients in 67 countries.

Source: BNPP AM, as of 31 March 2022

Media Contact:

Alicia McIlhinney

484.615.6269 x195

amcilhinney@archerims.com