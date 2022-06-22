Digital Ally Announces Notable Order for Body-Worn Cameras

LENEXA, Kan., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received a notable order from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office (KS) to further bolster its deployment of body-worn cameras. With the help of the Company’s subscription payment program, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office ordered an additional twenty-three (23) FirstVu Pro body-worn cameras and twenty-three (23) EVO HDs, continuing the recent expansion to their focus on video safety across their patrol units and county jail.



“The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the need for innovation, dependability and service as we utilize technology to keep our communities and our officers as safe as possible,” said Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic. “Digital Ally has been a great partner for our department for several years and we’re pleased to continue growing our partnership with this most recent purchase of next generation body cameras and in-car systems.”

“We’re proud of our longstanding relationship with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office as we continue to work together to keep officers and the greater Kansas City community safe,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “It’s vital that we continue to innovate this critical technology and it’s just as important to have great partners like Wyandotte County who work alongside Digital Ally, adopting these new technologies.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the FirstVu Pro and EVO HD; whether the Company will make a global impact with its technology innovations; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; whether the technology referenced in this release will work as anticipated and meet the needs of the Company’s customers; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.