Nissan of Merrimack Valley Announces New Ownership, New Management and a New Way of Doing Business

CHELMSFORD, Mass., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan of Merrimack Valley announces new ownership, new management, and a new approach to servicing the community's automotive needs. The former Dan O'Brien Nissan will now deliver a customer-first way of doing business.

"Our new management team is in place to provide past and future clients of the dealership a new attitude and a new way of providing a high level of customer service," said Dennis Wilson, General Manager and Operating Partner.

The dealership is a member of the DSR Motor Group family, founded by David Rosenberg. The Rosenberg family has been a mainstay of the retail automotive industry in New England since 1967. Over the years, the Rosenberg family has developed operational insights and procedures that were built to ensure their team members always provide honest price transparency and unmatched customer care. "We start every day focused on delivering 'family values' in sales, service, and parts. It has been the driving force behind the success of our group," said David Rosenberg, Dealer Principal.

"We've built a reputation for making the customer experience the best it can possibly be. At Nissan of Merrimack Valley, that's not a sales message or a marketing concept. It's who we are and how we've always done business," added Rosenberg.

The Rosenberg family has a decades-long track record of giving back to the local communities they serve. "We plan on continuing this hometown commitment by supporting local nonprofits and charities in need of help," said Wilson.

The all-new Nissan of Merrimack Valley is ready to meet every customer's automotive needs at its sales and service facility located at 95 Drum Hill Road in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

"The easiest way to summarize how the Nissan of Merrimack Valley team thinks is: Customer First," concluded Wilson.

