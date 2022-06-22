SOS Limited Announces Planned ADS Ratio Change

QINGDAO, China, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (NYSE: SOS ) today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") from one (1) ADS representing ten (10) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing five hundred (500) Class A ordinary shares.

There will be no change to the Company's Class A ordinary shares. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") is expected to take place at the open of trading on July 6, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time). ADS holders of record on the effective date will need to surrender their ADS to the depositary bank for cancellation and exchange in connection with the ADS ratio change, with further details to be provided in the notice by the depositary bank. As of the effective date for the ADS ratio change, SOS’ ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol "SOS".

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.

As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS price after the change in the ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than the ADS price on a proportionate basis.

About SOS Limited

SOS is a new high-tech company with artificial intelligence and blockchain as its core technologies. Through core technologies such as AI+ block technology+satellite communication+big data, the company provides digital technical services for emergency rescue, big data marketing, international trade, digital assets and other industries, and provides customers with one-stop digital overall solutions. For more information, visit www.sosyun.com.

