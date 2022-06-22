LPL Financial Welcomes Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Ivan Illán has joined LPL Financial as a Hybrid RIA with the launch of Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®), an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned business unit of Aligne Wealth Preservation & Insurance Services, LLC. He reported having served approximately $300 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins from MML Investors Services, LLC.



Illán was first inspired to pursue economics from his grandfather, who served as Undersecretary of the Treasury of Cuba. From a young age, he learned that how you allocate capital has serious implications for what comes next. Today, Illán is an experienced investment manager and a top selling finance author whose book, Success as a Financial Advisor For Dummies, spent several weeks at number one on Amazon when it was released in December 2018.

Operating out of Century City, Calif., Illán and his team offer investment and financial planning services that are specially designed to support business owners and retiring corporate executives. “Our firm has championed advisor accountability from day one and we credit our success to the long-term relationships we’ve built through open and honest conversations,” Illán said.

Why AWAIM chose LPL Financial

Since 2012, AWAIM has been serving the investment needs of retail clients and financial advisors with a focus on Southern California, Florida and New York. With the goal of finding a partner that would allow for improved client communication and support, the team turned to LPL Financial.

“LPL’s Hybrid RIA business model allows us to communicate substantively with our clients, which is even more important given the shifting dynamic of capital markets in recent years,” said Illán. “We now have the opportunity to provide our clients with ongoing education on our economic outlook and its impact to their portfolios while enabling routine client self-service activities through LPL’s online platforms. I’m also excited to have a partner that enables us to grow our business inorganically, through attracting new financial advisor relationships, in a more extensive way.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Ivan and Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management to the LPL community. I’m impressed by the team’s passion for providing a differentiated client experience and their ability to go the extra mile to keep an open line of communication with their clients. As their partner, we remain committed to providing both their advisors and staff with the innovative technology, integrated platforms and resources that will allow them to run their practice seamlessly. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with them for many years to come.”

