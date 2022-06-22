Empire Medical Training Introduces Latest Aesthetic Combination Course at the Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of aesthetics is here. Empire Medical Training, the industry leader in providing accredited continuing medical education (CME), has announced its robust program for The Aesthetic Show, featuring a lecture on Combination Therapies for Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation, taught by one of its top celebrity physician instructors. Attendees will witness practical demonstrations with detailed instructions and techniques. This special program will be held on Saturday, July 9, at 3:40-4:45 p.m. in the magic city of Las Vegas, Nevada. Empire will be joined by innovative sister companies Illari SKIN and Illari Threads — both disrupting the aesthetics industry and breaking new ground.

Empire Medical Training, the premier source for procedural workshops in aesthetics, anti-aging, pain management, and medicine for physicians and healthcare professionals, will teach a special program at The Aesthetic Show, which runs July 7-10, 2022. This industry-changing program, modeled for physicians, nurses, and dentists, will cover a multimodal approach to non-surgical facial rejuvenation. The program additionally includes a variety of unique vectors to lift, tighten, and contour the face using the combination of PDO threads and dermal fillers.

President and founder Dr. Stephen Cosentino says, "This is an exciting time for Empire Medical Training to host a special lecture on emerging medical technologies. We are also proud to announce that two of our sister companies, Illari SKIN and Illari Threads, will be joining us. Both are pushing the limits of medical possibilities: Illari SKIN by unfolding a full line of revolutionary pharmaceutical-grade skincare and Illari Threads through offering a quality option for physicians to incorporate PDO threads into their practice."

During The Aesthetic Show, attendees will have the opportunity to receive Illari SKIN product samples, an advertising/social media toolkit from Empire, a complimentary Empire-Virtual Training™ workshop, and a chance to win an Empire-Platinum Membership™.

The Aesthetic Show, one of the world's most prominent expos in the aesthetic industry, welcomes a multi-specialty faculty and audience to learn and network with healthcare practitioners who bring unique medical perspectives. The full spectrum of medical specialties attend The Aesthetic Show to discover trends and the future of medicine, including allergology, cosmetic surgery, dental, dermatology and more.

About Empire Medical Training: Since 1998, 175,000+ physicians and health care professionals have successfully graduated from Empire. Led by a faculty of industry-renowned board-certified physicians, more healthcare practitioners attend Empire workshops compared to other procedural training programs in the U.S. For over 24 years in the aesthetic, anti-aging, pain management, and medicine industries, Empire maintains its top position as the #1 source for accredited CME education and training in the world. With over 45 topics and 700 workshops taught annually, Empire offers ongoing medical education to a vibrant community of thousands of medical professionals and provides them with the opportunity to network, interact, share and engage.

For more information, please visit www.EmpireMedicalTraining.com, email info@empiremedicaltraining.org or call 844.565.3131.

