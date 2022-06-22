Nanomix Initiates New Clinical Study for the eLab S1 Panel

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, today announced that it has initiated a clinical validation study with Hospital Clinico San Carlos (“HCSC”) in Madrid, Spain to evaluate the performance of the Nanomix eLab® mobile immunoassay diagnostic system and the S1 Panel assay for the detection of critical infections such as sepsis in the emergency department.

The principal investigator of the study is Dr. Juan González del Castillo, Internal Medicine Specialist, Assistant Physician of the Emergency Service of HCSC and Coordinator of the Infections Group of the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine (SEMES).

Dr. Castillo, stated, “The emergency department at HCSC continues to seek out additional, validated technologies to aid its physicians as they assess potential disease progression and make hospitalization decisions for patients presenting to the emergency department (ED). This study of the Nanomix eLab S1 Panel assay will evaluate the potential impact and benefit it can provide related to patients suspected to have critical infections.”

The Nanomix eLab® system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for the needs of rapid point-of-care testing. The Nanomix eLab® system offers a variety of benefits, including results in minutes, lower cost, and portability, while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing. Furthermore, the S1 Panel Cartridge was developed as an aid in rapidly diagnosing critical infections including sepsis. The panel provides quantitative test results for procalcitonin (PCT), C-reactive protein (CRP) and lactate (LAC) from a single venous whole blood or plasma sample type. The assay runs on the eLab Analyzer with results available in approximately 12 minutes from sample to answer, versus the current diagnostic solutions which can take hours to provide a test result. The S1 Panel assay has received the CE marking in Europe and has UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration.

John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanomix, stated, “We are honored to work with Dr. Castillo on this study. The Nanomix eLab® system is well suited for markets that include pre-hospital assessment, chronic medical care, and post-hospital disease management, as well as use in remote locations far from traditional centers of health care delivery. Whether in an emergency department, an urgent care facility, a skilled nursing facility or on an ambulance, the Nanomix eLab® system is designed to help mobile health providers to quickly assess a patient’s condition and intervene with a higher level of care when necessary. We look forward to reporting the results from this study which should be completed in the second half of the year.”

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections as well as the rapid identification of current and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com.

