Netrality Data Centers Expands Capacity with the Addition of Two Data Halls in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers, the largest privately-held owner and operator of core interconnection facilities in the U.S., announced the expansion of its St. Louis data center at 210 North Tucker. The expansion project consists of two new data halls encompassing 11,600 square feet and adds approximately 1.2 megawatts of critical capacity.



“We are excited to bring additional capacity to the St. Louis region,” said Amber Caramella, Chief Revenue Officer at Netrality Data Centers. “Our expansion underscores Netrality’s confidence in the continued economic growth in the city. St. Louis’ rapidly evolving market in technology, biotech, and healthcare will increase the demand for edge computing in the state. Netrality is thrilled to be in St. Louis and is looking forward to welcoming new customers into our infrastructure.”

The new data halls have N+1 redundancy on all systems and security features needed to meet HIPAA, PCI, SSAE-16 SOC1 & SOC2 compliance requirements.

Netrality owns and operates more than 500,000 square feet of data center space across two properties in St. Louis — 210 North Tucker and 900 Walnut. Customers have access to a robust ecosystem of over 70 network service providers, content delivery networks, cloud service providers, and Internet exchanges.

The expansion at 210 North Tucker follows Netrality’s acquisition of 365 Data Centers’ facility on the Indy Telcom campus in April 2022 and KC2 - 7801 Nieman Road in December 2021. The 10-mile distance between Netrality’s 1102 Grand and 7801 Nieman Road allows for one millisecond round trip latency for active-active replication between the two data centers. Today, Netrality’s eighteen properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity across North America.

To learn more about Netrality’s 210 North Tucker, visit: https://netrality.com/locations/data-center-st-louis-210.

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality Data Centers owns and operates interconnected data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality’s eighteen properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity across North America.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management, Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located, core network interconnection data centers that power latency-sensitive businesses, increase network resiliency, and ensure always-on access to mission-critical applications. For more information: www.netrality.com, LinkedIn, Twitter.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Boyd

VP, Marketing

cboyd@netrality.com