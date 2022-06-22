Cloud-Based Offering Makes It Faster and Easier for Organizations to Love Their Data, Transform Their Business

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The analytics journey can be complicated and take many years to navigate—creating a challenge for those who want immediate results. Often, it's hard to know how to get insights or how to speed up the process. To help companies get up and running, Pythian Services Inc., a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, announced today its' Enterprise Data Platform (EDP) QuickStart offering. This simple, streamlined solution enables the integration of data from different sources to show quick value and can further expand and scale into a full EDP. QuickStart is the fastest and lowest-risk way to demonstrate that an EDP investment is worthwhile, helping businesses see meaningful results in a matter of weeks and easily scale into a full production system.

"Organizations are increasingly realizing that leveraging their data is the heart of innovation and digital transformation. But many are unsure where to start or how to quickly prove value, making it seem even more daunting," said Lynda Partner, executive vice president, data and analytics at Pythian. "Every company deserves to use and love their data. EDP QuickStart helps them get there."

EDP QuickStart takes data from multiple sources and visualizes it, helping eliminate frustrating data silos and uncover integrated business insights quickly that are rich, broad, clean, and easily consumed by everyone across the organization who needs access.

When harnessed correctly, data is a critical advantage against competitors and other external factors impacting your business. When put to use, EDP QuickStart transformed a Canadian-based, global fashion retailer's business when it was needed most—amongst the pandemic's challenging landscape of shifting buyer behaviors and supply chain hurdles.

Within a rapid seven-week period, the retailer was able to build a scalable framework to integrate data from millions of records from multiple data sources and develop custom reports and dashboards to make and be confident in data-backed decisions. They are no longer limited by their legacy systems and look forward to what else they will be able to accomplish.

EDP QuickStart works with all business intelligence tools and can scale from a minimum viable product to a full production system. When it comes time for future development efforts, there's no need to start from scratch.

Being data-driven equates to better decision making. EDP QuickStart is the beginning of the journey to transform your organization and fall in love with your data. If you'd like to gain an understanding of where you are on your analytics journey, click here to take our analytics assessment.

###

ABOUT PYTHIAN Founded in 1997, Pythian is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics, and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services, and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn , and on our blog.

Contact:

Elizabeth Mortek

Inprela Communications

612-677-2025

Elizabeth@inprela.com

Elizabeth Walsh

Senior Vice President of Marketing

ewalsh@pythian.com

612-605-3559

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.