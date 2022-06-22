Hardbacon Partners With Securiglobe to Help Canadians Save on Travel Insurance

English French

MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon , a personal finance application used by more than 39,000 Canadians, announced today a new partnership with Securiglobe , a travel protection and health insurance distributor, to help Canadians save on travel insurance.



The partnership arrives right on time for summer, as Canadians are more eager than ever to travel following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and allows them to save hundreds of dollars when they compare prices on travel insurance. Hardbacon’s comparison tool is easy to use and is available side-by-side with valuable tips to save money on your next Canadian travel insurance policy.

“Taking the time to compare prices on travel insurance can save you hundreds of dollars,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. “By teaming up with Securiglobe, we are certain to help Canadians find the best prices on travel insurance to help them spend their money on experiences that really matter this summer.”

Most recently, in February, the company expanded its suite of travel comparison tools to help Canadians travel for less, allowing Canadians to compare everything from flights and hotels .

Securiglobe is one of the largest travel insurance brokers in Canada. It represents a variety of recognized insurers to ensure it is offering the best products at the best prices.

“At Securiglobe, we want to offer Canadians peace of mind when they travel and Hardbacon understands that that starts with the right policy at the right price for each unique individual,” said Bianca Cloutier-Lamoureux, web marketing coordinator and social media manager, Securiglobe. “We’re excited to partner with Hardbacon to continue to offer the best protection for the travel needs of all Canadians.”

Canadians from all provinces can now shop and compare the best travel insurance at hardbacon.ca.