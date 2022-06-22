Corona® USA Continues Its “Protect Our Beaches” Program Ahead of National Clean Beaches Week

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona beer, a brand long synonymous with the beach, is proud to kick off the second year of its “Protect Our Beaches” program, an initiative developed in partnership with Oceanic Global , a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation, to help turn the tide on plastic pollution. Through the initiative, Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and its business by its 100th birthday in 2025, and the iconic beer is on track to meet this ambitious goal. As of June 2022, Protect Our Beaches has removed more than 570,000 pounds of plastic from 30 beaches and Corona’s business nationwide, which is roughly the equivalent of 50 garbage trucks full of plastic.



Ahead of National Clean Beaches Week (July 1-7), Corona is reaffirming its commitment to protect our beaches and is encouraging others to help preserve our most precious sources of rest and relaxation. To enable public participation, United By Blue and Corona, in partnership with Oceanic Global, are hosting several community cleanups across the country to drive local action and awareness. Additionally, Corona is partnering with UBB to introduce a limited-edition line of beachwear created in part from the plastic that was removed during last year’s Protect Our Beaches efforts. The capsule collection, made from ocean-bound plastics, includes shirts, shorts, backpacks, fanny packs and water bottles — just in time for summer. The Protect Our Beaches and UBB capsule collection is shoppable at CoronaUSA.com and UnitedByBlue.com.

“For Corona, beaches represent a place of relaxation, somewhere we all can refresh our perspectives, unwind and truly live the fine life,” said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing at Corona. “That mindset has guided the brand for nearly 100 years, and we’re so proud of the progress we’ve made in year one of the Protect Our Beaches program. There’s still work left to do, which is why we’re committed to continuing to do our part in helping ensure our beaches are clean for this generation and generations to come.”

“The ocean is vital to maintaining life on this planet; however, we unfortunately dump an estimated 22.3 billion pounds of plastics into the ocean every year, and that number is continuing to rise,” said Lea d’Auriol, founder, Oceanic Global. “At Oceanic Global, we not only want people to understand the necessity of protecting our beaches, but we also want to help rebalance our relationship with nature and the ocean overall. We are proud to be working with Corona to not only help bring cleanups to local communities across the country, but to also guide Corona’s internal commitment toward eliminating plastics and stopping the problem at the source. Our hope in partnering with Corona on these efforts is that communities and the private sector alike will be inspired to take action and do the same.”

“Our partnership with Corona is a perfect example of how collaboration is the most powerful tool in business to create a positive environmental impact,” said Brian Linton, UBB’s founder and CEO. “The world's beaches and oceans are in peril, and Corona is addressing this in a high-impact way through this partnership. We’re honored to be part of it. On top of that, by recycling the ocean plastic we collect with them into beautiful products, this collaboration highlights how to take environmental responsibility one step further toward circularity.”

UBB and Corona, in partnership with Oceanic Global, will host public-facing cleanups across the country starting in the Pacific Northwest. The calendar overview is outlined below, and details can be found at CoronaUSA.com:

June 25: Seattle, Washington | Alki Beach

July 30: South Padre Island, Texas | Edwin King Atwood Park

Aug. 20: Kansas City, Missouri | Longview Lake Swim Beach

Sept. 10: Asbury Park, New Jersey | Register HERE to receive location details and updates as available

Oct. 8: Charleston, South Carolina | Folly Beach County Park



For those unable to join the local cleanups, Oceanic Global and Corona have created an easy-to-use toolkit meant to assist people in their own individual cleanup efforts at their favorite waterways or beaches. Each toolkit comes in a custom branded cardboard box with gloves, a reusable mesh bag and a plantable seed card with a QR code that unlocks access to the Oceanic Global and Corona Beach Cleanup Guide. The seed card, when planted, grows into a lime tree, a classic companion to Corona beer. The toolkits are available at CoronaUSA.com for $10.

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter. As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

About Oceanic Global:

Founded in 2017 by Lea d’Auriol, Oceanic Global (OG) inspires us to care deeply for the ocean and provides solutions to protect it. The international non-profit sheds light on humanity’s essential relationship to the ocean and empowers individuals, communities, and industries to create positive change. Oceanic Global creates educational experiences, consults on sustainable operations, and engages local communities to generate measurable impact for our collective wellbeing. In 2020, Oceanic Global launched the Blue Standard (Blue), a first-of-its-kind cross industry standard that establishes universal accountability for sustainable business leadership and empowers industries and businesses of all sizes to achieve measurable impact that protects our blue planet. Oceanic Global is based in Brooklyn, New York with international hubs & volunteer bases in New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Tulum, and Hong Kong. Reflective of its global reach, the organization has additionally produced United Nations World Oceans Day since 2019. #CareDeeply | www.oceanic.global

About United By Blue:

United By Blue is a sustainable lifestyle brand driven by the belief that the world has enough garbage. Through our one-for-one mission, we remove a pound of trash from the environment for every product purchased through our globally-led, company-organized cleanups. To date, we’ve removed over 4.2 million pounds of trash and counting. In addition to cleaning up some serious garbage, all UBB apparel and accessories are ethically made using materials that leave as little impact on the planet as possible. United By Blue products can be found in more than 1000 outlets nationally, in our stores in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Scottsdale, and online at unitedbyblue.com.

