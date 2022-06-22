Tekna and Uniformity Labs Sign Agreement for Supply of Titanium for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF)

FREMONT, Calif. and SHERBROOKE, Quebec, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniformity Labs, producer of engineered materials for advanced manufacturing, and Tekna (OSE: TEKNA), the world-leading provider of advanced materials to industry, signed an agreement where Tekna will supply Ti64 5/25 and Ti64 45/105 to Uniformity to produce its highly advanced titanium powders. This agreement will make available a critical North American supply source for Uniformity and increase Tekna’s output capacity and efficiency.



Greener, more sustainable materials

The collaboration enables Tekna to optimize the use of its production yield which Uniformity will process to produce its advanced titanium powder for LPBF. Uniformity’s technology helps customers realize substantial quality and efficiency improvements in additive and conventional manufacturing at scale. Their engineered powders and processes enable faster production of repeatable parts at higher density with no compromise in quality. Tekna powder atomization technology uses hydro-energy, and all process gasses are recycled in closed loops, achieving greener production. Together the companies will help industrial customers produce greener, more sustainable parts.

Furthermore, this supply agreement leverages both companies’ complementary offer to the industry and clears the way to a growing collaboration between the two leaders.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Tekna for the supply of highest quality titanium powders for LPBF,” said Adam Hopkins, founder, and CEO of Uniformity Labs. “This agreement opens a critical North American material resource for us. The complementary nature of our businesses produces an economic benefit for our customers who gain through higher printer throughput and repeatability, and a supply chain security benefit from the use of materials produced entirely in North America.”

“We are extremely proud that Uniformity Lab has selected us to supply titanium powders,” said Luc Dionne, CEO of Tekna. “This is a testament to Tekna's supply reliability and reaffirms that our product quality matches with a wide range of industry requirements.”

About Uniformity Labs

Uniformity Labs is an engineered materials producer that helps customers realize substantial quality and efficiency improvements in additive and conventional manufacturing at scale using its ground-breaking, high-density metal powders and print processing expertise. Its patented technology uniquely enables groundbreaking improvements in throughput and reductions in residual stress across materials and platforms in laser powder bed fusion printing. In binder jetting, Uniformity powders deliver fully dense parts with minimal sintering shrink, resulting in the ability to manufacture to otherwise unobtainable high precision, material mechanical properties, and part surface roughness. Uniformity’s feedstock materials and print processes dramatically impact the AM value chain by increasing the reliability and efficiency of printing. For more information, please visit www.uniformitylabs.com .

About Tekna

Tekna is a world-leading provider of advanced materials, headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada. Tekna produces high-purity metal powders for applications such as 3D printing serving the aerospace, medical, automotive industries, as well as optimized induction plasma systems for industrial research and production. With its unique, IP-protected plasma technology, the company is well positioned in the growing market for advanced nanomaterials within the electronics and batteries industries. Building on 30 years of delivering excellence, Tekna is a global player recognized for its quality products and its commitment to its multinational base of over 200 blue-chip customers. For more information, please visit www.tekna.com.

