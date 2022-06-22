Coin Cloud Brings “Always Fresh, Always Authentic” Digital Currency Machines (DCMs) to Cardenas Markets in Three States

LAS VEGAS and ONTARIO, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry leading Bitcoin ATM and Digital Currency Machine (DCM) Operator Coin Cloud today announced a partnership with Cardenas Markets , one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country.



Operating 59 stores in three states, including California, Arizona and Nevada, Cardenas Markets’ customers will have access to Coin Cloud’s DCMs to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and over 40 other digital currencies with cash.

“Providing the most authentic offerings and freshest products, Cardenas Markets’ stores now offer the capabilities to buy and sell digital currencies with cash beginning right here in our home of Las Vegas,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “Recognized as one of the largest grocery chains in the country serving the Hispanic community, we are delighted to deliver digital currency to their customers, which includes me as a loyal shopper of Cardenas.”

A recent survey found Hispanic U.S. adults have adopted cryptocurrency at a rate exceeding the general adult population. According to Morning Consult , an explanation is the Hispanic community is turning to digital currencies for payments rather than for investments.

“We are pleased to offer cryptocurrency capabilities to our customers through Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs,” said Prabash Coswatte, Chief Operating Officer for Cardenas Markets. “Through this unique offering we continue to deliver on our commitment to meeting our customers evolving needs, especially in today’s digital world,” Coswatte added.

Coin Cloud DCMs offer Bitcoin (BTC) and over 40 other digital currency options, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. New coins added recently include Cardano (ADA), Nano (NANO), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), OMG Network (OMG), and ApeCoin (APE).

The locations of all Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATMs and DCMs can be found at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms . For more information on Coin Cloud, visit www.Coin.Cloud or follow Coin Cloud on Twitter at @CoinCloudDCM and Instagram @CoinCloudDCM .

About Cardenas Markets, LLC

Cardenas Markets is headquartered in Ontario, CA, and now operates a total of 51 stores under the Cardenas Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner, and 1 store under the Cardenas Ranch Market banner. Today, Cardenas Markets is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information visit cardenasmarkets.com.

About Coin Cloud

Coin Cloud , a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014, operates more than 5,800 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil. Coin Cloud provides the fastest, easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 other digital currencies with cash. Coin Cloud serves their customer base in all their digital asset needs via their Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing of digital currencies and exclusive NFTs, and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs is 100 percent buy & sell and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express, H-E-B, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, Thorntons, UNFI customer stores, and Yesway. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM / Bitcoin ATM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .

