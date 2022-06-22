Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA Diagnostics Market Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA (ccfDNA) Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 13.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2027.



Growing concern for early cancer detection is one of the key drivers of the Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA (ccfDNA) Diagnostics Market. Other drivers include the success of NIPTs, rising cancer prevalence, and an increase in R&D programs to explore the potential of circulating biomarkers in disease diagnosis.





Key Market Insights

As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals & prenatal clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the 2021 circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market

As per the application type, the non-invasive prenatal testing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market from 2022 to 2027

The United States will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the market

Hoffmann-La Roche, Natera Inc., Illumina Inc., Agena Bioscience, Paragon Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Lucence Health, and Eurofins among others are some key players in the circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing

Cancer Diagnostics

Others





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Hospitals & Prenatal Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA





