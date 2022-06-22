Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA Diagnostics Market Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA (ccfDNA) Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2022 to USD 13.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2027.
Growing concern for early cancer detection is one of the key drivers of the Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA (ccfDNA) Diagnostics Market. Other drivers include the success of NIPTs, rising cancer prevalence, and an increase in R&D programs to explore the potential of circulating biomarkers in disease diagnosis.
Key Market Insights
- As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals & prenatal clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the 2021 circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market
- As per the application type, the non-invasive prenatal testing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market from 2022 to 2027
- The United States will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- Hoffmann-La Roche, Natera Inc., Illumina Inc., Agena Bioscience, Paragon Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Lucence Health, and Eurofins among others are some key players in the circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Non-invasive Prenatal Testing
- Cancer Diagnostics
- Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Hospitals & Prenatal Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Academic & Government Institutes
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
