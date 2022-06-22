SFLMaven Continues Plan to Uplist the Company with Acquisition Committee

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") (www.sflmaven.com), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, recently announced its plans to begin the process of preparing the company for uplisting and acquisitions. See previous PR Here: SFLM Press Release 6-14-22.

Now the company has placed together a committee of metaverse, technology and business professionals to look into promising technology in the NFT and Metaverse space. The ultimate goal is to:

Investigate New Technologies with Revenue Potential in NFT’s.

Explore new technologies relating to Metaverse objects and avatar choices.

Explore technologies for acquisition or joint venture with exclusivity.

Explore acquisition opportunities.

Potential file patents and IP protection.

CEO Joseph Ladin added, "We know that as an early adopter into the metaverse space, just being there alone isn’t enough. It’s about unique technologies that could provide us an advantage in either attracting customers and/or producing revenue".

As previously mentioned, the company is raising capital through its Reg A+. SFLM recently reduced the Reg A+ price in order to increase capitalization in today's market challenges.

Mr. Ladin recently added: “What's key about us raising capital is using it to acquire proprietary technology or acquisitions of other companies that help enhance our goals and objectives”. This press release is the continuation of those stated goals.

Look for additional press releases with more details on the plan in the coming weeks and months.

Visit the Company’s eBay store (www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

