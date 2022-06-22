dvm360® Announces Winners of Second Annual Veterinary Heroes™ Recognition Program

CRANBURY, N.J., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360 ®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, is delighted to announce the winners of its second annual Veterinary Heroes™ recognition program. Inductees will be honored on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Fetch dvm360® conference in Kansas City, Mo.



Sponsored by Blue Buffalo Natural, Clevor, Phovia, Dr. Treat, Merck, and Zoetis, the program celebrates the achievements of outstanding veterinary professionals who have worked to advance the field and make a difference in animal care.

“As a fellow veterinarian and master of ceremonies, I am thrilled to congratulate the winners of this award,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at Fetch, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference® (ACVC) and dvm360®. “It is truly an honor to be part of an essential profession whose hardworking practitioners go above and beyond the call of duty to help animals.”

The 2022 Veterinary Heroes™ winners are:

Client Service Representative

Beth LaBee – Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists

Dermatology

James Noxon, DVM, DACVIM – Lloyd Veterinary Medical Center, Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Emergency Medicine

Elizabeth Rozanski, DVM, DACVIM, DACVECC – Foster Small Animal Hospital

Equine Medicine

Teresa Crocker, DVM, CVA, VST – North Coast Equine

Feline Medicine

Jennifer Conrad, DVM – The Paw Project

General Practitioner

Jessica Price, DVM – Clinton Pet Vet

Internal Medicine

Tammy Anderson, DVM, DACVIM – NorthStar VETS - Veterinary Emergency Trauma & Specialty Center

Nutrition

Donna M. Raditic, DVM, CVA, DACVIM – Nutrition and Integrative Medicine Consultant

Oncology

Andi Flory, DVM, DACVIM – PetDx

Practice Management

Matt McGlasson, DVM, CVPM – Noah’s Ark Animal Clinic of Ft. Wright

Surgery

Randy Ackers, DVM, DACVS – Sun Valley Animal Center

Technician Medicine

Alexandre Contreras, LVT – English Plaza Animal Hospital

For more information and to register for the Veterinary Heroes™ awards ceremony, visit the event webpage.

About dvm360®

Founded more than 50 years ago, dvm360® is the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360° solution for continuing education—print, digital, in-person and on-demand. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences™ is dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e8ce429-662c-4b0a-a666-8c8284ef6303