Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by shares of AUGA group, AB and capital

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

On 29 April 2022 during the Annual General Meeting of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – “the Company“)  Shareholders, decision to increase Company’s authorised capital was taken.

Security information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:

Share typeOrdinary registered shares
ISINLT0000127466
Nominal, EUR0.29
Total number of shares229,714,102
Authorised capital of the Company, EUR66,617,089.58
Total number of votes 229,714,102

Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt