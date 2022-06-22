Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by shares of AUGA group, AB and capital

English Lithuanian

On 29 April 2022 during the Annual General Meeting of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – “the Company“) Shareholders, decision to increase Company’s authorised capital was taken.

Security information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:

Share type Ordinary registered shares ISIN LT0000127466 Nominal, EUR 0.29 Total number of shares 229,714,102 Authorised capital of the Company, EUR 66,617,089.58 Total number of votes 229,714,102

Contacts:

Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO

Phone: +370 620 67296

Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt