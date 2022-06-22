Global Influenza Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 12,488.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global influenza vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,965.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Influenza Vaccines Market:

The increasing research and development for product and clinical trials for improvement of drug candidate expected to drive the global influenza vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, on June 1, 2021, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has begun a clinical trial of FluMos-v1, a universal influenza vaccine candidate that uses self-assembling nanoparticle scaffolds to display a part of the influenza virus hemagglutinin (HA) protein to stimulate antibodies against multiple influenza virus strains. At the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, a Phase 1 trial started to examine the safety and immunogenicity of an experimental nanoparticle influenza vaccine designed to give long-term protection against several flu virus strains that has commenced.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing investment by government authorities to provide influenza vaccine is expected to drive the global influenza vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, on March 25, 2022, the Australian government announced investment of US$ 100 million for seasonal influenza vaccines. The aim behind this investment is to protect the population from influenza and COVID-19 to minimize its impact on the healthcare in Australia.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global influenza vaccines market include Seqirus, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, FluGen, Inc., Moderna, Inc., Biocryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CPL Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., CureVac AG, OSIVAX, and Solaris Vaccines

Market Segmentation:

Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type: Trivalent Vaccines Quadrivalent Vaccines

Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Virus Type: Influenza Virus A Influenza Virus B

Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Age Group: Pediatrics Adults

Global Influenza Vaccines Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



