With 14.1% CAGR, Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size to Surpass Around USD 451.89 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market size was USD 157.33 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 178.50 billion in 2021 to USD 451.89 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.1% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our researchers, escalating research and development subsidy for the development and upgrading of fresh monoclonal antibodies is projected to strengthen the market during the mentioned timeframe. The present giant companies in the market are constantly rooting for novel innovations and providing authorized drugs for the betterment of society. For instance, in December 2019, CARsgen Therapeutics was granted Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for AB011 in China, which is a civilized monoclonal antibody for treating gastrointestinal and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.





Industry Development-

April 2020: GlaxoSmithKline plc and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. announced a partnership to create a coronavirus treatment using Vir's monoclonal antibody platform.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/monoclonal-antibody-therapy-market-102734





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 14.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 451.89 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 178.50 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 135





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Research Collaborations for Potential Treatments to Boost the Market

The promising potential of monoclonal antibody therapies for various diseases has encouraged many pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government organizations to collaborate and develop novel treatment options based on this technology. For example, in May 2021, investigators at the University of Pittsburgh, USA, found that monoclonal antibodies can significantly diminish the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 60% due to COVID-19. Similarly, in June 2020, Erasmus Medical Center, Utrecht University, and AbbVie joined hands to formulate an innovative monoclonal antibody therapy to prevent and treat COVID-19. In another instance, IRBM teamed up with the University of Texas to engineer monoclonal antibodies against a newly discovered immune checkpoint. Such collaborations are, thus, brightening the outlook of this market.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/monoclonal-antibody-therapy-market-102734





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Insights-

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to Catalyze the North America Market

North America is anticipated to command the monoclonal antibody therapy market share, which can be attributed to the strong healthcare system in the region. A large patient population, effective reimbursement policies, increased awareness of fatal diseases, robust government support for infection control and management, and an increase in the incidence of infections are factors that will contribute to the rise in the regional market during the forecast period.

As chronic diseases become more common in Asia Pacific, factors such as implementing solutions to meet patient needs and the availability of health reimbursement policies for therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to treat such diseases will help boost the regional market.

Segments -

Segmentation By Type:



Human mAb

Humanized mAb

Chimeric mAb

Murine mAb By Application:



Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases By Geography: North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

By type, the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy market is segmented into human monoclonal antibody, chimeric monoclonal antibody, and murine monoclonal antibody. By application, the market is segregated into cancer, autoimmune diseases, and others. By distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Quick Buy - Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102734





Report Highlights

The study provides in-depth reviews of existing companies that are reshaping the market's dynamics. This report offers a detailed analysis of numerous factors affecting the market. It analyses many tactics strategically and offers crucial insights such as the prevalence of major diseases in key countries, patent snapshots, pipeline research, key mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more.

Competitive Landscape-

Improvements in Regulatory Approvals and the Introduction of New Therapies to Fuel Innovation

Regulatory agencies' approval of monoclonal antibodies favors the launch of novel therapeutics, which is expected to fuel Monoclonal Antibody Therapy market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted avelumab (BAVENCIO, EMD Serono, Inc.), a human monoclonal antibody therapy, accelerated the approval for the treatment of metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare disease. Similarly, the US FDA granted TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), a humanized, engineered monoclonal antibody, fast-track approval for cancer treatment.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/monoclonal-antibody-therapy-market-102734





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

AbbVie Inc. (Illinois, United States)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United States)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Amgen Inc. (California, United States)

Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Major Diseases – For Key Countries Patent Snapshot Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Key Industry Trends

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Human Monoclonal Antibody Humanized Monoclonal Antibody Chimeric Monoclonal Antibody Murine Monoclonal Antibody Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cancer Autoimmune Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Human Monoclonal Antibody Humanized Monoclonal Antibody Chimeric Monoclonal Antibody Murine Monoclonal Antibody Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cancer Autoimmune Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Human Monoclonal Antibody Humanized Monoclonal Antibody Chimeric Monoclonal Antibody Murine Monoclonal Antibody Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cancer Autoimmune Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Human Monoclonal Antibody Humanized Monoclonal Antibody Chimeric Monoclonal Antibody Murine Monoclonal Antibody Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cancer Autoimmune Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Human Monoclonal Antibody Humanized Monoclonal Antibody Chimeric Monoclonal Antibody Murine Monoclonal Antibody Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cancer Autoimmune Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub regions Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Toc Continued...





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/monoclonal-antibody-therapy-market-102734





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



