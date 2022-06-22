Trax and Truckstop.com Partner to Boost Shipper-Carrier Relationships with Visibility Insights

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trax Technologies , the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, and Truckstop.com , one of the industry’s largest freight marketplaces, announced a partnership today to help shippers, brokers and carriers work smarter together. This partnership will decrease time to onboard carriers with shippers and provides the opportunity to enhance rate and payment data, granting visibility into rate management and selection, shipper-carrier on-time payment and financial and data flow insights.



Truckstop.com ensures compliance and onboarding technology by lane, carrier and region, while Trax keeps carriers and shippers informed through end-to-end visibility and next-generation transportation spend management technology and service solutions.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this new partnership with Truckstop.com, a key leader of carrier marketplace data and enablement,” said Josh Bouk, president and chief revenue officer, Trax. “Trax continues to transform the decades-old freight audit industry into global transportation spend management, delivering greater network resiliency, total cost optimization and improved sustainability via digitization and harmonization of broad sets of logistics data. This partnership accelerates those goals while simultaneously enabling more accurate and rapid deployments of logistics control tower strategies for enterprise shippers and carriers alike.”

“Visibility into rate selection is vital and making on-time payments and having working capital are essential to maintaining good business relationships,” said Chris Cassidy, executive vice president of global sales & strategic partnerships, Trax. “A goal of this partnership is to create value for shippers and carriers with joint solutions that improve carrier onboarding and rate management selection effectiveness by accessing real-time truckload market rate data. This is especially important during a time when shippers require solutions that enable them to maintain loyalty as the shipper of choice for their carriers.”

Encouraging clients to become a shipper of choice, Trax provides visibility for shippers who are auditing and paying for carrier services, while Truckstop.com provides approved carriers with transparency into how much they are being paid for each load. Together, the partners are tackling supply chain challenges from opposite ends of the issue to meet in the middle, resulting in better shipper-carrier relationships and more solid business practices.

“This partnership with Trax further enables Truckstop.com to continue delivering best-in-class technology solutions to the freight transportation industry,” said Craig Varljen, vice president of partnerships and alliances, Truckstop.com. “Truckstop.com delivers software solutions that support the entire freight lifecycle, from carrier sourcing and onboarding, through freight matching, monitoring and payments, keeping carriers, brokers and shippers fully connected and informed. It’s a win for carriers and shippers.”

About Trax Technologies

Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Trax elevates traditional Freight Audit and Payment with a combination of industry leading cloud-based technology solutions and expert services to help enterprises with the world's more complex supply chains better manage and control their global transportation costs and drive enterprise-wide efficiency and value. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe, Trax delivers data-based visibility and insights, higher savings and better control of transportation spend for shippers and 3PLs/4PLs of all sizes. For more information, visit www.traxtech.com .

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry’s largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com .