New to The Street TV Announces Four Business Interviews Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:00 PM PT

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces the 357th episode broadcasting of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:00 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New to The Street airs tonight its business interviews with the following four (4) Companies:

1). Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.'s interview with Mr. Pavan Agarwal, CEO

2). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

3). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) interview with Mr. Mark Middleton, National Sales Director.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Airing tonight, Host Jane King welcomes Mr. Pavan Agarwal, CEO at Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc . Sun West Mortgage Company, for over 40 years, has offered mortgages for the low to mid-income earners throughout the US and Caribbean. Pavan passionately describes the quality of care that Sun West gives every mortgage applicant. After years of development, The Company rolled-out its Morgan™ platform , a technology-driven AI platform that understands and appreciates the unique challenges of getting a mortgage. As the first of its kind in the marketplace, the Morgan platform is an empathetic technology that offers solutions that intelligently adapt to a mortgage applicant's individual needs, situations, and state of mind. Each loan officer and executive at Sun West takes a human-to-human approach to each applicant, ensuring everyone is fairly and kindly treated. The Morgan platform takes artificial intelligence and creates a human-to-technology interaction during the home buying process which eliminates stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and risk, even for those with challenging credit and employment history. Fair lending and fair equality are a must at Sun West Mortgage. Pavan says you cannot have one without the other, and his team, along with the Morgan platform, commit themselves to each applicant with need-based compassion. You are not just a number and a credit score; each applicant has unique life issues, and Sun West Mortgage Company wants to understand each applicant's needs. Pavan invites viewers to the "GAME ON," a live and streamed event Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two successful sports icons from the football and baseball professions, Hall of Famers Terrell "TO" Owens and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez introduce the Morgan™ mortgage platform; they will show how it works and provide tips and training to become a mine-set campion. Everyone is welcome to the event; follow the link to register: https://www.swmc.com/gameon/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. - https://www.swmc.com/ .

Tonight, CEO Dr. Seth Lederman, MD at Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP), is back in the studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace speaking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Recently, TNXP released data during three oral presentations at the 2022 American Transplant Congress held at the Center of Transplantation Sciences, Massachusetts General Hospital. TNX-1500 sees exciting results as a therapy in eliminating transplant rejections in the heart and kidneys. Through a collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, part of the Harvard Medical School, the TNX-1500 shows data for possible product development for therapeutic prevention of organ transplant rejection. TNX-1500 shows exciting results to date. A particular molecule, CD40-ligand (CD40L) appears to be the reason for transplant rejections. TNXP engineered a monotherapy to block toxicities associated with CD40L; its TNX-1500 in animal studies shows activities to prevent rejections. Dr. Lederman talks about the monkeypox virus and compares the West African and Central African variants. The West African is the one the press reports about, with infections worldwide not appearing deadly. The Central African variant, with no reported cases, can be lethal. TNXP has two patented vaccines , one for smallpox and the other for monkeypox. TNX-801 is a horsepox-based live virus vaccine currently in development to protect against monkeypox and smallpox. The monkeypox vaccine is in-testing with lab monkeys; so far, results look promising in possible prevention. The Company's fibromyalgia and Long-COVID studies and clinical trials continue at TNXP. Exciting times for the Company for their novel therapies and treatments; Dr. Lederman will come back on a future show with further updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

Mr. Mark Middleton, National Sales Director at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW), and TV Host Jane King will talk on New to The Street TV tonight about the Company and its products. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. As PETV's National Sales Director , Mark talks about his history within the pet products industry, dealing with FDA manufacturing, product distributions, capital markets, and mergers/acquisitions. He sees himself as a perfect fit at PETV; he understands the veterinarians (DVMs) needs for best practices and product result outcomes for their clients' animals. The injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions while providing rehabilitation treatments for horses and dogs and continues to grow as a reliable DVM treatment. Being an entirely naturally derived product, Spryng is superior to competitors' non-biological, synthetic products, and the Spryng treatment lasts longer. The PETV has a talent team who understands science, finance, sales/marketing, manufacturing, distribution, etc. With patience, persistence, and follow-through, Mark sees a strong future for PETV. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street TV airs the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Priv a te Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Alain explains the workplace dynamic that shifted to a hybrid work schedule where workers work partially at home and office. While at home, employees log on to corporate systems while using less secure home connections. Hackers exploit these less secured home systems, creating a hacking portal into corporate IT networks. Alain explains the Company's newest encrypted product, "Chat-by-Invite." This new text message tool gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won't know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology behind the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The Se k urMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. Domain migration for emails is available for individuals and businesses. Alain invites viewers to the tutorial videos on how the products work. The Company recently uplifted its share onto the OTCQX trading platform at OTCMarkets , and Alain explains the Company's goal in getting its share trading on a US national stock exchange. The Company, with its recurring revenues month over month from service subscribers, no debt, no toxic finances, and money in the bank, the value proposition for any investor looks attractive. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.:

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. dedicates itself to offering its customers the best service. To accomplish this, they empower their loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most appropriate loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. The Company focuses on technology, giving them an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner. They commit to their core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West's Morgan™ platform is a technology and AI platform that understands and appreciates the unique challenges of getting a mortgage. The platform is available 24 hours & 7 days a week. It was created to intuitively understand simple and complex requests and gives end-users a context-aware resolution of all daily requests, thereby resolving challenges with rigorous efficiency. The Morgan platform provides any inquiry, assistance, or service that an end-user require is completed intuitively, in minutes, and without friction. Founded in 1980, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. acts as the lender and offers to finance qualified borrowers - https://www.swmc.com/ & https://www.hellomorgan.com/ . On June 25, 2022, the "GAME ON" – Mortgage Hall of Fame - Morgan™ event is available for everyone; the link is https://www.swmc.com/gameon/ .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio comprises immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer. TNX-15001 is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand in development to prevent allograft and xenograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022. Tonix's rare disease portfolio includes TNX-29002 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan-Drug Designation. Tonix's infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and monkeypox called TNX-8013, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and an antiviral to treat COVID-19. Tonix's lead vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are TNX-1840 and TNX-18504, live virus vaccines based on Tonix's recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform. TNX-35005 (sangivamycin, i.v. solution) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-IND stage of development. TNX-102 SL, (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the second quarter of 2022. The Company's CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL, is in mid-Phase 3 development to manage fibromyalgia, with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, TNX-13006 is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that is expected to start a Phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2022 - https://www.tonixpharma.com . (1TNX-1500 is an investigational new biologic at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication.2TNX-2900 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication. 3TNX-801 is a live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. TNX-801 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.4TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are live horsepox virus vaccines for percutaneous administration, in development to protect against COVID-19. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from the omicron and BA.2 variants, respectively. TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 are investigational new biologics at the pre-IND stage of development and have not been approved for any indication. 5TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication. 6TNX-1300 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.)

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals time-efficiently and less costly. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection to treat lameness and other joint-related affliction, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians - https://petvivo.com/ & https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

