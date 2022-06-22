Bryn Mawr Trust Announces David B. Stork as Senior Vice President, Wealth Director in Hershey, Pa.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust, today announced David B. Stork as Senior Vice President, Wealth Director in Hershey, Pa., reporting to Mark Bradford, Senior Vice President, Market Director, Bryn Mawr Trust. Stork will lead Bryn Mawr Trust’s Central Pennsylvania team based in Hershey and be responsible for new business, community visibility and brand development in the market.



“David brings 30 years’ of Client-focused experience in wealth management as well as trusts and estates to the Bryn Mawr Trust team,” said Bradford. “We’re excited to welcome someone with David’s strong technical acumen in estate, tax and financial planning for individuals and businesses to further enhance our Client service.”

Stork most recently served as Senior Wealth Strategist and Private Business Strategist at PNC Wealth Management, where he provided professional consulting and advisory services and solutions to business owners as well as advice on complex estate and financial planning issues for individuals. He has also worked for Wells Fargo Private Bank and Investors Trust Company, and prior to that, served as a trusts and estates attorney.

“I’m thrilled to join Bryn Mawr Trust and look forward to working with Mark and the team to connect our Clients in the Central Pennsylvania area to a life, mission and legacy fulfilled,” said Stork. “Bryn Mawr Trust and WSFS have a strong history of service, and I look forward to continuing that exceptional service as we bring personalized solutions to our Clients.”

Stork lives in Mountville, Pa., with his wife and two daughters. He received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the Pennsylvania State University and his law degree from the Temple University James E. Beasley School of Law.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.



