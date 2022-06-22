America's Leading Cannabis Women to Address Cannabis Drinks Expo

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Illinois Women in Cannabis (IWC) will again partner with Cannabis Drinks Expo to host a critical session on developing female-led cannabis beverage brands.

IWC has assembled an all-woman panel of cannabis-industry executives to discuss women consumers of cannabis-infused beverages and drinks, and the implication of portability, palatability and sociability on product development, branding and marketing.

The panel will be moderated by Amor Montes De Oca , executive director of Illinois Women in Cannabis, and features:

Meagen Anderson , director of wholesale, Highway Horticulture, a Midwest vertically integrated cannabis production facility and wholesaler.

Lisa Hurwitz , president of Happi, Michigan's first THC-infused beverage.

, president of Happi, Michigan's first THC-infused beverage. Wendy Berger , Illinois Women in Cannabis Co-Founder and board member & founder of WBS Equities, LLC.

Established in 2014, IWC has become the leading cannabis industry networking organization in Illinois and is steadily advancing its mission to empower women to build strong cannabis industry relationships, networks and careers. The Cannabis Drinks Expo expert panel includes the chief revenue officer from the beverage category’s leading cannabis-infused brand, the product development advisor for a just-launched cannabis-infused seltzer, the partner and business strategist of a national cannabis brand and shopper marketing agency, and a food and beverage trend-spotter for the nation’s restaurant industry. Don’t miss this informed and focused discussion on what women want from their infused beverages.

Where and When

August 2, 2022 - Midwest Conference Center, 401 W Lake St, Northlake, IL 60164 (11 am to 5 pm)

Expo Floor Hours: 11 am to 5 pm

Conference Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Cannabis Drinks Expo , a super hit b2b trade show returns in July, providing the cannabis and drinks industry a unique platform to do business, learn about the category and source amazing brands.

Cannabis Drinks Expo is a b2b event that happens in San Francisco and Chicago annually.

The theme for the 2022 show will be ‘Growing The Category’. The 2022 show will focus on helping anyone looking to get into the category learn and develop new products, assisting existing brands expand into other states by enabling networking opportunities with other state manufacturers, helping retailers and distributors develop their store own brands, and discovering new ways cannabis beverages can be marketed and sold. Ultimately, the event will find new ways cannabis beverages can be developed to grow end consumer market share.

The 2022 show aims to increase the overall category by showcasing exhibitors who can help do that and focusing on multi-state bottlenecks that are in place. The show will have an international and national focus instead of a state-based focus. This is where multistate operators will come to find synergies and do business with each other while helping the category grow.

Hosted by the Beverage Trade Network, this expo will shine a spotlight on the skyrocketing legal cannabis market and provide insight into its future brimming with opportunity.

Contact:

Sid Patel

info@cannabisdrinksexpo.com

www.cannabisdrinksexpo.com

+1 855 481 1112