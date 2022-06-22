Puma Exploration Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Under Symbol "PUMXF"

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading on the OTCQB Marketplace under the new symbol "PUMXF" at the opening of trading this morning.



No further action is required from existing U.S. shareholders. Current and new U.S. investors can find the Company's recent financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

Puma's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PUMA".

"This upgrade is part of the natural evolution of Puma. It provides an opportunity to build our visibility, expand our liquidity and diversify our shareholder base. The OTCQB Market provides Puma access to a much larger audience of U.S.-based institutional and retail shareholders. Our U.S. following has been growing, and this listing will enable us to welcome even more U.S. investors to our shareholder register," said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO.

ABOUT THE OTCQB

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with alternative access to the Company's shares through regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

