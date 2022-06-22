Mitesco, Inc. Selected as 2022 Fire Awards Finalist by Minne Inno

Minneapolis, MN, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. and The Good Clinic™ were announced as Startup of the Year finalists in the health and wellness category of the 2022 Fire Awards by Minne Inno. To view the announcement, visit the listing of the finalists.



Minne Inno's fifth annual Fire Awards demonstrates that there still is much to celebrate in the Twin Cities business community. According to Minne Inno, the 50 selected companies have emerged out of the pandemic “hotter than ever and are poised to keep that light alive for years to come.” The selections were sourced from nominations submitted by readers and then sorted into categories ranging from medical devices to fintech.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a health and wellness finalist in this distinguished competition,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco, Inc. “We are well-positioned to disrupt the healthcare industry through The Good Clinic™, which presents a new model for accessible, whole-person primary care. It is an honor to be recognized along with these other highly motivated and qualified startups.”

The Startup of the Year finalists are the companies that have risen above all the others, while the companies in the Early-Stage category represent future Startup of the Year contenders who are Series A stage or earlier.

On July 14, a Blazer winner will be selected from each category by a panel of judges. Blazer winners are the hottest companies in each category, deserving some extra recognition. More details about that event can be found here .

About The Good Clinic™

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco, Inc. ( www.mitescoinc.com ), The Good Clinic, LLC is a tech-forward, whole-person primary care practice that co-partners with clients ages 12 and older. Staffed by experienced nurse practitioners focused on preventive care, The Good Clinic™ offers clients routine medical care, chronic condition management, acute care, and wellness care services with both in-person and virtual care options. Founded in 2020 and operating six Minnesota clinics with plans to expand nationwide, the executive team includes the key clinical and operational professionals who brought MinuteClinic to scale. Learn more at thegoodclinic.com .

About Mitesco Inc.

Mitesco is building a next-generation healthcare solution, providing healthcare services and technology, to make healthcare more accessible, higher quality, and more affordable. The Mitesco team has extensive experience in building successful growth situations within the healthcare industry, using both organic and acquisition growth strategies. Mitesco embraces that when consumers’ expectations are exceeded the business performance does so as well. Mitesco operations and subsidiaries include The Good Clinic, LLC (“The Good Clinic”). The Good Clinic ( www.thegoodclinic.com ) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. Learn more at mitescoinc.com and twitter.com/mitescoinc .

