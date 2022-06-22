PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM


PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd June 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/06/2022
Share Price:

£5.72		Matching Shares Award Date: 22/06/2022
Share Price:

£5.72

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/06/2022
Simon Coles22222,356
Katy Wilde22223,962
Alan Dale21212,442
Benjamin Ford2121971
Nicholas Wiles2121884
Mark Latham2222437
Tanya Murphy2222526
Christopher Paul22222,808
Jay Payne22221,651
Jo Toolan22223,878

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

