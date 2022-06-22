RFPIO Expands Leadership Presence on G2’s Summer Grids

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform, today announced that it has once again earned top honors from G2 as a leader across multiple categories for Summer 2022. The recognition marks the fourteenth consecutive quarter of leadership for the organization and acknowledges the heavy investment in product expansion and customer experience.



RFPIO maintained its leadership of the Proposal Software, RFP Software, Document Generation, and Vendor Security and Privacy Assessment Software grids and continues to be the best RFP solution across the enterprise, small-business and mid-market categories.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

The summer grids recognize RFPIO’s advancing support of the full procurement lifecycle and service to a growing list of roles in the creation and governance of externally facing content.

"Offering products and services that address specific needs is one of the hallmarks of our company,” stated AJ Sunder, Chief Product Officer at RFPIO. “It’s an honor to once again be recognized as a leader in RFP software as we continue to build upon our robust solutions for large, midsize, and small organizations.”

In addition to expanding investment in products for response management, RFPIO’s success can also be attributed to its acquisition strategy. RFP360 , the request management business division of RFPIO, was also recognized in G2’s Summer Grid for Strategic Sourcing, ranking near the top in customer satisfaction and market presence. Community reviews, which are used for ranking in customer satisfaction and market presence, described how RFP360 improved collaboration, communication, efficiency and productivity.

Access more RFPIO reviews on G2 at https://www.g2.com/products/rfpio/reviews . To learn more about RFPIO, please visit www.rfpio.com/ .

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .