JumpCloud Customers Help It Expand Lead in Identity, Device, and Directory Categories in G2 Summer 2022 Grid® Reports

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open directory platform provider JumpCloud today announced it has been named a leader in six identity, device, and directory categories by G2, the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews. JumpCloud’s extended leadership within privileged access management (PAM), mobile device management (MDM), single sign-on (SSO), user provisioning and governance tools (UGA), identity and access management (IAM), and cloud directory services categories is based in part on its 1,203 reviews and ratings from verified G2 users. JumpCloud again secured the No. 1 position in the Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services — the only vendor to consistently hold the position since the advent of the report. It also landed the No. 1 spot in G2’s Grid® Report for Mid-Market Cloud Directory Services.



“IT environments are only getting more complex and costly, and it’s no surprise that organizations are looking for more convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in managing them,” said Jagadeesh Kunda, chief product officer, JumpCloud. “Our mission has always been to empower admins with simple and secure control over their entire IT environment, and we’re honored that G2 users continue to choose and champion JumpCloud’s open directory platform.”

“As we were still growing a company during the pandemic, we also wanted to manage end-user devices, identities, and implement more security before we grew larger than what we were," said Salar Sahraeian, manager of IT, Article . “We wanted a solution that enabled us to manage and monitor all of our devices, while securing our data. And that’s exactly what JumpCloud provided us with.”

G2 reports are determined by actual user feedback, and JumpCloud’s holistic approach to identity, access, and device management is reflected in its Leader status in a record 18 Summer 2022 Grid® Reports, including:

G2 Grid® Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered directly from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

JumpCloud has cemented its industry leadership by giving IT admins a centralized platform to manage users, their identities, and their devices. With directory services as its foundation, JumpCloud’s platform includes SSO, MDM, multi-factor authentication (MFA), PAM, conditional access policies, and more. JumpCloud gives admins a single tool to secure users in heterogeneous device environments, wherever work happens.

Over 180,000 global organizations use JumpCloud to securely connect users to whatever IT resource they might need. To try the JumpCloud Directory Platform, free forever for up to 10 users, sign up here .

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.