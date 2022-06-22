Pactiv Evergreen Introduces Its ‘Zero Waste Implementation Guide’ as a Resource for Foodservice Operators

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) announced the launch of its new “Zero Waste Implementation Guide” at the Green Sports Alliance Summit in Minneapolis. The Guide is a resource to help foodservice establishments improve their waste diversion rates. Recreation venues, stadiums, arenas, colleges and university foodservice programs, in particular, will benefit from this valuable resource.



Achieving zero waste is a circular solution that helps ensure a sustainable future economically, environmentally and socially. By closing the loop, operators can cut greenhouse gases, manage risk, reduce litter and pollution, reinvest resources, and create value for their operation.

Pactiv Evergreen’s “Zero Waste Implementation Guide” was created to provide everything a foodservice operator needs to begin their journey to zero waste. The interactive Guide can be downloaded for free from PactivEvergreen.com, enabling a foodservice establishment to customize the tool and document their data and progress. Detailed tools are included to enable operators to perform a waste audit, improve waste and materials management, and implement a new bin and signage system. Engaging an operation’s staff and promoting program success are essential steps in the zero waste journey, and comprehensive recommendations for these key aspects are provided.

“As the provider of the broadest selection of sustainable foodservice packaging in North America, Pactiv Evergreen is committed to providing the tools operators need to lessen the environmental impacts of their operation,” said Lynn Dyer, chief sustainability and public affairs officer for Pactiv Evergreen. “This Guide is an example of our commitment to serve as a partner to our customers. It exemplifies our company’s purpose of ‘packaging a better future’ by making a positive impact with our customers, communities and the environment.”

For more information about Pactiv Evergreen’s Zero Waste Implementation Guide, and to download a free copy, please visit pactivevergreen.com/sustainability or earthchoicepackaging.com.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of approximately 16,500 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Media contact:

Beth Kelly

412.303.4771

beth.kelly@pactivevergreen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a379aee-123e-4888-83f7-d731abff178a