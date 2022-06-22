Bayport Management Ltd Prospectus Summary and Social Bond Listing Prospectus

Bayport publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of its bonds on
Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List
On 20 May 2022, Bayport Management Ltd (the “Company”) issued USD 250 million senior social bonds
and USD 50 million subordinated social bonds (jointly the “Bonds”), both due in 2025. In accordance
with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Company has applied for admission to trading of the
Bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List and the first day of trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
is expected to be on or about 27 June 2022. In view of the admission to trading, the
Company has prepared a listing prospectus, which has been approved by the Swedish Financial
Supervisory Authority. The prospectus will be available at the Company’s website
www.bayportfinance.com and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website www.fi.se.
For additional information, please contact Tracy-lee Westman, Head of Capital Markets, Bayport
Management Ltd, +27 (0)11 236 7303
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
above, at 1600 CEST on 22 June 2022.
Attachments
- Bayport Management Ltd Social Bond Listing Prospectus Press Release
- Bayport Manangement Ltd - Social Bond Listing Prospectus summary (Sw)
- Bayport Manangement Ltd Social Bond Listing Prospectus $250m Snr & Sub $50m