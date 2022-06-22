Bayport Management Ltd Prospectus Summary and Social Bond Listing Prospectus

Bayport publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of its bonds on
Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List

On 20 May 2022, Bayport Management Ltd (the “Company”) issued USD 250 million senior social bonds 
and USD 50 million subordinated social bonds (jointly the “Bonds”), both due in 2025. In accordance 
with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Company has applied for admission to trading of the 
Bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List and the first day of trading at Nasdaq  Stockholm  
is  expected  to  be  on  or  about  27  June  2022.  In  view  of  the  admission  to trading, the 
Company has prepared a listing prospectus, which has been approved by the Swedish Financial  
Supervisory  Authority.  The  prospectus  will  be  available  at  the  Company’s  website 
www.bayportfinance.com and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website www.fi.se.

For additional information, please contact Tracy-lee Westman, Head of Capital Markets, Bayport 
Management Ltd, +27 (0)11 236 7303

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out
above, at 1600 CEST on 22 June 2022.


